BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions wins CMO Asia award for Marketing Excellence

-- BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions was honored with the prestigiousat the CMO Asia Awards, held recently at Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai. The CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) Council is the global network of executives specifically dedicated for high-level of knowledge exchange, through leadership and professional relationships built amongst the senior corporate of marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries.This recognition was conferred to BRIDGEi2i Analytics Solutions for its experiential marketing efforts to connect with customers and create interactions that promote core feelings of trust, and awareness of its product and solutions. BRIDGEi2i's VP of Marketing Venkat Subramanian stated, "We firmly believe in bringing the right balance of art and science in Marketing. With a focus on Community, Creativity, and Content, we have been able to drive a differentiated brand experience for our audience, and we will continue to push the envelope. We are proud to be recognized by Times Network, and CMO Asia for our Brand Experience efforts and this achievement strengthens our pursuit of innovative marketing initiatives"Founded in 2011 by GE and HP Analytics Business veterans, BRIDGEi2i is one of the fastest growing analytics & AI solutions companies. With offices in Bangalore and US, BRIDGEi2i is a trusted business transformation partner for Enterprises globally. BRIDGEi2i enables digital transformation across marketing, sales, supply chain and risk functions by leveraging advanced analytics, domain expertise, and proprietary AI-powered technology accelerators. Over the last six years, BRIDGEi2i has been recognized by NASSCOM, Deloitte Fast 50, Gartner, Forrester and Everest Group for its innovative business solutions, AI applications, advanced analytics expertise and the ability to solve complex business problems.BRIDGEi2i is a trusted partner for enabling data-driven business transformation in enterprises by leveraging advanced analytics, domain expertise, and AI-powered technology accelerators. BRIDGEi2i enables businesses to contextualize data, generate actionable insights from complex business problems and make data-driven decisions across pan-enterprise processes to create sustainable business impact.