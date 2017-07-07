News By Tag
Healthcare Industry - Benefited By Medical Summarization
Healthcare industry today deals with enormous health data in the form of health records including treatment and diagnostic records, nurses' records, graphs,assessment sheets, history records & more.
This huge data is required for patient's treatment, insurance processing as well as in drug development and research industry. The data present on the records many a times is in short forms, symbols, scattered and incomprehensible and needs a structured, simplified and accurate extract, which facilitates fast claim processing, correct and adjuvant treatment to the patient. This is well achieved by various ways including medical data summarization.
What is Medical Data Summarization?
This is a process of comprehension of medical information from medical records. The medical record reorganization goes hand in hand with summarization process. The medical data is arranged based on date of the visit, location where the document is generated and the disease.
Summarization provides extract from the tedious event flow sheets and coverts worst handwritten and scribbled notes into a meaningful document also gathers scattered medical information for a particular illness of the patient into a well-organized and rational document.
How the Healthcare Industry is Benefited by Medical Summarization?
Medical records summarization provides data in various dimensions based on the end-user. Medical providers as a user can always locate a particular date for treatment or a particular symptom easily instead of searching in the pile of documents. This is achieved by bookmarking and hyperlinking of the medical records. Medical history is easily accessible to the physicians, which reduces the time in scanning same information on every document.
The time spent to review the bundles of records is drastically reduced for the attorney or claim adjusters. Technological involvement in this process adds to the benefits like keyword searching, which helps to locate key features in the medical documents.
For researchers, it provides abstract based on a particular aspect of the research. This reduces their paperwork drastically.
Medical data transfer and archival has been easy with medical records reorganization and it ensures the data integrity and safety. Medical record summarization and reorganization indeed has proved to be a boon to the medical data reviewer.
