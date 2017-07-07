News By Tag
UPES Dehradun Places 100% Students With Highest Package Reaching Rs 29.76 Lakh
UPES placed 1,447 students with 1,527 offers for a record 100 per cent placement for those who had opted for placement.
More than 325 domestic and international companies offered career opportunities to UPES students this year. 56 per cent of these recruiters were first timers at UPES.
Placements at 3 constituent colleges of UPES — College of Engineering Studies (CoES), College of Management and Economic Studies (CoMES) and College of Legal Studies (CoLS) stand at 90 per cent, 94 per cent and 85 per cent respectively.
Major recruiters include IBM, Infosys, KPIT, Nestle, Philip Carbon Black Limited, Shell, Sony, Tech Mahindra, Weatherford Drilling International, among other business houses like Adani, Birla, Reliance, L&T and Tata.
First-time recruiters include Adobe, Amazon, Aditya Birla Solar, Azure Power, Byjus Think & Learn, Cognizant, Grasim Industries, Microsoft, Mahindra Finance, Siemens, and Vedanta.
Rituraaj Juneja, Director-Career Services at UPES, said, "Over the years, there is a clear trend of organizations preferring to hire fresh talent that can be quickly deployed and made billable. We enable the same for our students through our domain-specific, industry-endorsed programs that are co-designed, co-delivered and co-certified by our industry partners."
While Indian IT sector is witnessing job cuts owing to digitization and automation, there is distinct strong demand for IT professionals with futuristic specializations. UPES has achieved a record 100 per cent placement of its IT & Computer Science engineering students who were eligible and opted for placements with package increasing consistently.
For More Information Visit:http://www.upes.ac.in/
