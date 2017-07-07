Country(s)
Industry News
According to Surgeon General, 1 in 10 Teens Need Mental Health Assistance—Less Than Half Get Help
Over 20 percent Contemplate Suicide but Teen Expert Says This Can Be Changed
"It's a different world. We're seeing more depression, defiance, anger than any generation before. Technology has created an instant gratification addiction and made the interpersonal, impersonal with texting, websites, instant messaging, now we have live video chat and little to no filtering on the social networks—and teens sharing information and photos that have created this defiant teen who refuses to accept any responsibility in the home, a family that is not communicating outside of anger, and almost zero contribution to the family unit. This has created a complete social-relational disconnect where there is no visible communication, no verbal love, absolutely no trust. Therefore, I find my role as sharing my expertise and helping both sides—the parents to learn approaches that actually work and teaching teens of their responsibility to the family unit--what we hope to achieve is the restoring of family connectedness, through eliminating negative behaviors, fostering healthy communication, spending quality time together and ending technology dependency,"
Chris Taylor has guided many parent-teen clients to a healthier more communicative and happier life. His intent of sharing the formula with parents across the globe is found in the book "Back to Basics" and the "Back to Basics Workbook". A series of videos are also available for parents that provide specific topics and solutions.
