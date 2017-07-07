 
Industry News





A Pet with Paws Rebrands Company and Unveils a Newly Designed Website

A Pet with Paws®, a manufacturer of fashionable, cruelty free and sustainable pet carriers and accessories, has re-branded their company with a re-launch of their new user-friendly e-commerce website that has a fresh, chic lifestyle vibe.
 
 
A Pet With Paws
A Pet With Paws
 
NEW YORK - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- A Pet with Paws®, a manufacturerof fashionable, cruelty free and sustainable pet carriers and accessories, has rebranded their company and is unveiling their newly designed website just in time for Super Zoo, in Las Vegas. The rebranding has included a new logo and a re-launch of their new user-friendly ecommerce website that has a fresh, chic lifestyle vibe.

"More than ever, pet consumers are choosing higher quality products that are also safe and sustainable for the planet.  "We have done a phenomenal job creating a unique company that provides just that and more and now we are ready to take A Pet with Paws to the next level," states Founder Pet, Ann Greenberg.   Adding, "I believe our new logo and revisedwebsite will better communicate our mission and our holistic approach in developing our products.  All of A Pet with Paws® products whether it's our flagship pet carrier, training bag, backpack, poop bag pouch or wristlet, merge chic contemporary and functional design with thoughtful, eco-friendly and cruelty-free materials, filling the void of sophisticated and stylish pet products that are also safe and comfortable for the pet.  Plus, the added bonus of being vegan contributes to preserving the environment and gives pet owners the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle."

The new brand identity for A Pet with Paws® includes a revision of the logo, which conveys the company'sstrong, unique value proposition; and the redesigned website incorporates the look and feel of the new A Pet with Paws® brand, exudinga sophisticated lifestyle appearance. This user-friendly e-commerce site continuesto offer quick and easy access to essential information about their brand, products, media appearances,pricing, wholesale opportunities and more.

Founder Ann Greenberg had much success with her first brand of designer and eco-conscious handbags, The Underground Chic.  However, she soon discovered that the pet industry lacked an eco-conscious company offering savvy yet sustainable pet products. That is when A Pet with Paws was born.

About A Pet with Paws®:A Pet with Paws® is committed to taking an eco-conscious stance.  It is their responsibility to contribute towards protecting and respecting our environment.  They pay it forward by partnering with Trees for the Future, and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is purchased from them, a tree is planted in dozens of countries around the world. Learn more about A Pet with Paws® at: www.apetwithpaws.com.

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apetwithpaws/.

Twitter: @APetwithPaws

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/apetwithpaws/.

Instagram: @APetWithPaws

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVOfVepWUcm6oq4Y2ca5xw/

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Click to Share