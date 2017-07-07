On Top Of a Cloud Announces Licensing Agreement with Australia's Omny

On Top Of a Cloud

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the licensing of 6 compositions from its catalog of instrumental themes by Omny Studios, an "all-in-one audio management solution that helps podcasters and radio stations grow their audience, reduce production costs and monetize.The partnership of, "the fastest-growing, music licensing platform in the world" with, "the most advanced on-demand audio management and publishing platform," enables radio stations and podcasters to focus on publishing high-quality content for listeners and provides "a unique opportunity for users to participate in a paid subscription music offering with a rapidly growing podcast platform called Omny Studios with a selection of curated music for its customers."Songtradr's world class content management system arms music makers with a comprehensive set of tools and services to professionally manage their careers, while [their] automated marketplace and talented music supervisors streamline the music discovery and licensing process.Composer and Founder, Leland Thomas Faegre was delighted with the announcement from Songtradr:"Although these compositions have been catalogued by publishers from around the world previously, Australia's Omny Studios brings a Global prestige to their elegant quality and appropriate media placement, Faegre said."Songtradr is a platform of musicians, thinkers, builders, coders, business professional and artist advocates with a simple mission; to revolutionize the process of exchanging music rights and provide unparalleled value for the creative classes.Faegre continued, "Serengeti Serenade," "Paris," "On Top Of a Cloud," "Ottoman Odyssey," "Novus Ordo Seclorum" and "Together, Around the Sun" feature unique, aural characteristics for professional usage that Omny professionals clearly understand."Songtradr connects music creators globally to film, TV, brands and other media in a fully-automated worldwide marketplace for music licensing. Music creators maintain complete control of their rights and are empowered with the tools they need to monetize their music assets. Using Songtradr's proprietary search and variable license pricing technology, music supervisors, brands, filmmakers and other creatives can now easily license music from the world's best emerging artists, bands and composers.This unique, Songtradr opportunity allows for the licensing of music directly to 1000's of podcasters and broadcasters around the world. The opportunity allows paying subscribers of the podcast platform to also subscribe to a curated music offering through Songtradr.Songtradr will collect and distribute fees to participating artists based on their respective shares of usage and net subscriber fees in connection with the service to participating artists on a quarterly basis.Faegre added,"Serengeti Serenade," "Paris," "On Top Of a Cloud," "Ottoman Odyssey," "Novus Ordo Seclorum" and "Together, Around the Sun" are available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:AboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/