Every Children Deserves A Fair Start Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway With Supplies

Joyful Connections Corporation Inc., to host backpack giveaway benefiting school children.

Allison Daniels

9196725380

9196725380

-- Residents of Durham, NC, are about to benefit from an important backpack giveaway campaign. Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc., announces that they will be donating school backpacks with supplies in Durham. The backpacks will be filled with essential school supplies to help even the playing field, making going back to school brighter for children and parents.This community outreach event will take place on August 12, 2017, at the Stanford L. Warren Library, located at 1201 Fayetteville St, Durham, NC 27707. This event will start at 10 am and end by 2 pm or while supplies last.One backpack per child will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last. Backpacks are limited to two children per household. Parent or guardian must be present with the child to receive a backpack."We started planning this event because we saw the need for children to have the basic school supplies so they can have a great start to their school year. This campaign will help ease the burden on parents and guardians who may not be able to purchase back-to-school supplies. "We give parents one less thing to be concerned about," said Alicia Grant, president and founder of Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc. "When we have an opportunity to help, lift up, and encourage others, we see it as a privilege to be able to assist.Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc. was founded by Alicia Grant. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization based in Durham, NC. The organization's goal is to empower, educate, motivate, and have fun while giving back to the community.Alicia Grant is the President of Joyful Connections Corporation, Inc. She is also a minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She participates in various events in her community and also holds a position and participates on a city board. Alicia Grant lives in Durham, NC, with her husband, Calvin Grant, her mother, children, and her grandchildren.