July 2017
Fort Collins Christmas Lights Extends Services to Window Cleaning through Elite Window Cleaning

Window cleaning for Northern Colorado now provided by Fort Collins Christmas Lights' sister company, Elite Window Cleaning
 
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fort Collins Christmas Lights, a leader in holiday lights and installation for Northern Colorado commercial, residential and municipal customers, announces new window cleaning service through Elite Window Cleaning. Fort Collins Christmas Lights is taking their top-shelf service methodology to the window cleaning forefront by opening a new professional service company, Elite Window Cleaning, to serve customers with window cleaning solutions.

Mick McNeill, Owner at Fort Collins Christmas Lights comments, "When we opened Fort Collins Christmas Lights, we were pleased to offer a professional, high-quality service option to residents, businesses, and cities needing holiday lights and installation. It's exciting to build on our service offerings with Elite Window Cleaning by providing window cleaning, gutter cleaning, power washing, and many other services. Our cleaning service gives customers the same level of professionalism and attention to detail that our light customers have come to love and expect. Through Elite Window Cleaning we can meet both the lighting and cleaning needs for our customers and that is exciting!"

To learn more about Elite Window Cleaning or schedule a free quote, visit their website at www.elitewindowpros.com or call (970) 818-6400.

About Fort Collins Christmas Lights

Fort Collins Christmas Lights meets the needs of hundreds of residential, business and municipal customers with top-shelf holiday lighting with an extensive line of lights, décor, design and installation services. Fort Collins Christmas Lights has been providing holiday lighting services to businesses since 2010. To learn more about Fort Collins Christmas Lights visit http://www.fortcollinschristmaslights.com or call (970) 818-6400.

About Elite Window Cleaning

Elite Window Cleaning takes the burden of window cleaning off their customers by providing residents and businesses highly detailed and professional service with a wide range of window cleaning, power washing, gutter cleaning, light fixture cleaning and many other cleaning services. Elite Window Cleaning, a Fort Collins Christmas Light Company, is a new business serving Northern Colorado cities including Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor and Timnath. To learn more about Elite Window Cleaning visit http://www.elitewindowpros.com or call (970) 818-6400.

Media Contact
Mick McNeill
Elite Window Cleaning
(970) 818-6400
***@fortcollinschristmaslights.com
