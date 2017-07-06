 
Edward Bierhanzl, Director, Resolution Economics LLC to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Edward Bierhanzl, Director, Resolution Economics LLC will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Brace Up for More Hot Buttons! - Recent Developments in Class Action Ligation LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for July 14, 2017 from 12:00pm – 2:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2598

About Edward Bierhanzl

Edward Bierhanzl is a Director at Resolution Economics, LLC, an economic consulting firm with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Dr. Bierhanzl has extensive experience in economic modeling and statistical analysis in the areas of labor and employment.  He has worked on engagements involving allegations of age, race, and gender discrimination in compensation, hiring, termination, performance, promotion and other employment decisions.  In wage and hour matters Dr. Bierhanzl has provided analysis and expertise addressing both FLSA and state law issues of overtime pay, missed meals and breaks, off-the-clock work and employee misclassification.  The scope of projects he has worked on has ranged from large class action matters and multi-district litigation to small single-plaintiff cases.

Dr. Bierhanzl holds Ph.D. and M.S. degrees in Economics from Florida State University.

About Resolution Economics LLC

Resolution Economics provides sophisticated economic, statistical and financial analyses, forensic investigations, forensic technology, dispute advisory, expert testimony, and specialized technology and analytic solutions to leading law firms, Fortune 500 companies, and government agencies.

The firm has provided expert testimony in class-action, multi-plaintiff and single plaintiff employment matters alleging discrimination in employment practices on the basis of age, race, gender, national origin, and ethnicity.  The experts at Resolution Economics have managed complex, high profile litigation and compliance matters, many of which were national in scope.  The Labor and Employment team is one of the most experienced in the nation at analyzing class certification and merits issues in class-action discrimination disputes, and are experienced in handling complex wage and hour matters as well.  The firm also provides assistance in information management, statistical sampling, and statistical analysis, as well as data collection, surveys, and observation studies.

Event Synopsis:

Despite the recent aggressive regulatory initiatives and enforcement strategies, companies are still struggling to fend off exposure and litigation risks as class action filings relentlessly surge. Considering class action's vast and complex landscape, various industries have witnessed drastic and significant changes in class action practice over the years. With the emerging litigation trends and latest enforcement actions, it is essential for companies to brace up for more class action developments.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Class Action Litigation. Speakers will also offer strategic insights and practical tips in developing and implementing effective defense and settlement schemes while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

·         Class Action Litigation – Then and Now

·         Latest Enforcement Actions

·         New Class Action Trends

·         Possible Implications and Potential Pitfalls

·         Defense and Settlement Strategies

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
