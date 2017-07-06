 
John Tripolsky accepted into Forbes Agency Council

Forbes Agency Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Successful Public Relations, Media Strategy, Creative and Advertising Agencies
 
 
CHARLESTON, S.C. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- John Tripolsky, CEO of JTE Marketing Group, has been accepted into the Forbes Agency Council, an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Tripolsky joins other Forbes Agency Council members, who are hand-selected, to become part of a curated network of successful peers and get access to a variety of exclusive benefits, including the opportunity to submit thought leadership articles and tips on industry-related topics for publishing on Forbes.com.

Forbes Councils combines an innovative, high-touch approach to community management perfected by the team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) with the extensive resources and global reach of Forbes. As a result, Forbes Council members get access to the people and expertise they need to grow their businesses — and a dedicated member concierge who acts as an extension of their own team, providing personalized one-on-one support.

"One of the true perks in working within the world of marketing are the opportunities to collaborate with other industry professionals. Simply put, it's what converts a great idea into a true success story." says Tripolsky.

Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, says, "We are honored to welcome John into the community. Our mission with Forbes Councils is to curate successful professionals from every industry, creating a vetted, social capital-driven network that helps every member make an even greater impact on the business world."

About JTE Marketing Group

JTE Marketing Group provides website design and development, social media management, branding, SEO/PPC, content management, printing, marketing strategies, consulting and public speaking services. Maintaining offices in multiple locations in the United States, JTE serves clients both domestically and abroad. For more information, visit www.jtemarketing.com.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes partnered with the founders of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to launch Forbes Councils, invitation-only communities for world-class business professionals in a variety of industries. Members, who are hand-selected by each Council's community team, receive personalized introductions to each other based on their specific needs and gain access to a wide range of business benefits and services, including best-in-class concierge teams, personalized connections, peer-to-peer learning, a business services marketplace, and the opportunity to share thought leadership content on Forbes.com.
Source:
Email:***@jtemarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Marketing, Business, Entrepreneurship
Industry:Business
Location:Charleston - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Awards
