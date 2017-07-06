Announcing Excelera, a Software Designed to Help Australian Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

Levels the playing field against corporate by allowing small businesses to scale faster and minimise failure

Contact

Nicole Watson - The Gap Agency

www.gapagency.com.au

+61292640701

***@gapagency.com.au Nicole Watson - The Gap Agencywww.gapagency.com.au+61292640701

End

-- Inspired by the challenges and lessons of growing a business, developer David Kong today announced the release of Excelera, a cloud-based software designed to help entrepreneurs navigate the pitfalls of growing a small business."While small businesses are driven by the passion and vision of the business owner, most often they forget to put in place an integrated eco-system to nurture the business. They might start with various apps and software only to realise that they don't talk to each other. Using multiple standalone applications can create operational inefficiencies as the business grows that can severely impact on the ability of the business to keep growing. It can become a very difficult glass ceiling to break through.", Explains David Kong, Founder and developer of Excelera. "Our goal is to help Australia's large base of small businesses get it right from the beginning and shave years in getting their processes right."Excelera's mission is to help small businesses get on with competing like they're a big business. It gives them a single application to run their entire operation, allowing users to put in place processes and workflows to ensure they can scale quickly and cost-effectively and provides valuable insights into how their business is performing.However, unlike a monolithic enterprise application, Excelera is agile with customisable modules, so businesses only pay for what they need now, but as their needs change, the software can adapt instantly.Excelera's applications start from just $10 per user per month and allow small businesses to choose the essential applications suited to the current requirements.The Sales Pipeline tracks the progress of any potential customers and sales leads then guides the team from the initial stages of customer engagement to closing deals. Understanding the importance of customers and the revenue they bring to the business is critical. More importantly, the Sales Pipeline gets the whole team involved and their entrepreneurial juices flowing.Excelera recognises that collaboration is critical to a growing business and boasts a solution for this through the Project Manager application. After winning that major deal from the Sales Pipeline, the Project Manager ensures the customer is looked after. New projects and tasks can be generated including sub-projects and each can be linked back to any customer, team, sales lead, asset or inventory item. Businesses benefit through better synergy between colleagues and gain insights through analytics on resources spent on the project.It is said that 90% of startups and 11% of small business fail within 1 year*. This is most likely due to poor cashflow as the lifeblood of any business. A satisfied customer converts to well-earned revenue that helps with cashflow. Excelera's Invoice Creator allows for seamless invoice creation and more importantly, it shows the business owner what invoices are overdueAs the business confidence elevates, so will it's accounting needs. Excelera's Accounting Suite includes the Invoice Creator plus a host of other features: Payroll, Payslips, Timesheets, Expenses and Reimbursements. Do away with Excel sheets or expensive standalone accounting software.Excelera offers additional applications as the business grows. These include:Inventory Manager ($10 per month)Asset Manager ($10 per month)Support Tickets ($10 per month)Bookings Manager. ($10 per month)For more information visit:The onboarding process for Excelera is hassle-free and customisable depending on the needs of a business. The platform can be quickly rolled out internally to an entire team and due to the intuitive interface, learning the features requires little training. The platform is also cost effective, working on a monthly, per user licence with no onboarding costs or expensive consultants. To learn more about the platform and customisation options visit. A free 30-day trial is also available.Excelera was designed to be scalable, customisable and interconnected to give control to small businesses and compete against their larger counterparts.Excelera is a cloud-based software for small business with a built-in CRM powering its series of applications:Sales Pipeline, Project Builder, Invoice Creator, Accounting Suite & Customer Support modules. Customers get to choose the feature depending on your current requirements. Add more applications later as the business grows.