Chadwick A. McTighe, Member, Stites & Harbison, PLLC to Speak at TKG's Event
About Chadwick A. McTighe
Chad McTighe is a Member of Stites & Harbison, PLLC based in the Louisville office. He is a member of the Business Litigation Service Group and the Class Action Defense and Appellate Advocacy teams. He represents and advises clients in a wide range of business and commercial litigation matters, including extensive practice in class action litigation, shareholder and membership disputes, real estate litigation, and fiduciary duty litigation. He is AV-Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell, is rated by Kentucky Super Lawyers®, was recognized by Benchmark Litigation on their Under 40 Hot List in 2016, and was named a Global Award Winner 2014 by Professional Sector Network for Class Action Adviser of the Year – USA. Outside of Stites, Chad is an active member of the community and is currently Chair of the Board of Directors of the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.
About Stites & Harbison, PLLC
A full-service law firm representing clients across the United States and internationally, Stites & Harbison, PLLC is known as a preeminent firm managing sophisticated transactions, challenging litigation, and complex regulatory matters on a daily basis. The firm represents a broad spectrum of clients including multinational corporations, financial institutions, pharmaceutical companies, health care organizations, manufacturers, private companies, nonprofit organizations, family-owned businesses and individuals. Tracing its origins to 1832, Stites & Harbison is one of the oldest law practices in the nation and among the largest law firms in the Southeast.
Event Synopsis:
Despite the recent aggressive regulatory initiatives and enforcement strategies, companies are still struggling to fend off exposure and litigation risks as class action filings relentlessly surge. Considering class action's vast and complex landscape, various industries have witnessed drastic and significant changes in class action practice over the years. With the emerging litigation trends and latest enforcement actions, it is essential for companies to brace up for more class action developments.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience with an overview of the latest trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Class Action Litigation. Speakers will also offer strategic insights and practical tips in developing and implementing effective defense and settlement schemes while ensuring compliance with applicable laws.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Class Action Litigation – Then and Now
· Latest Enforcement Actions
· New Class Action Trends
· Possible Implications and Potential Pitfalls
· Defense and Settlement Strategies
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
