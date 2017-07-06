News By Tag
Alchemy Mining Group - Announces 2,000 Ounces Gold Bullion $USD 2.0 Million Rewards Crowdfunding
The company is pioneering a $USD 2,000,000 "Gold Rewards Crowdfunding" Capital Raise offering up to 2,000 ounces of Gold Bullion Dores or Balls discounted 15% - 20% from $USD 1,250.00 per ounce for physical delivery in 1.5 – 2 years
THE COMPANY IS ACCEPTING BITCOINS AND $USD.
Additionally, on June 28, 2017, the US SEC accepted the company $USD 1,000,000 Form C Offering effective through June 30, 2018 pursuant to JOBS Act 2012 Title III SEC Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) compliance requirements with 2 years of unaudited US GAAP financials. The Offering Terms include @ $USD 0.25 per share pricing with a pre – funding valuation of $USD 6 Million. The company has selected a SEC/FINRA registered crowdfunding portal to post and activate the Form C Offering which the company hasn't at this point.
BELLA RICA claim area has been in active mine production since 1983 and has produced more than 244,000 ounces of gold over its 30+ years of operation. Recent production over the last several years has been at an annual rate of 25,000 ounces of gold and according to ARCOM 2015 report.
"Based on the size of individual gold bearing veins, the Bella Rica Property has the potential to host several million ounces of gold, without accounting for silver, copper and zinc credits
Jean Lafleur, M. Sc., P. Geo. BELLA RICA CODIGO: 15 NI 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT 2007
The funds will be used to build an operation management team to develop accounting practices and implement the required systems to allow unit cost evaluation; continue the exploration and development of the BELLA RICA claim area and exploitation of the MINA SAN JUAN mine. Scale up the extraction & processing to 60 tons of ore per month beginning Q2 Y1 yielding 1.2Kg gold per month and improve the confidence in the resource through a 2,000-meter definition drilling program with systematic sampling of all development headings including both the mineralized zones and the surrounding rock units.
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:
Alchemy Mining Group, Inc., a Nevada incorporated International Jr. Gold Mining for Profit Benefit Corporation owning a 50% equity control interest in ALQUIMIA MINERA SAN JUAN S.A. (Ecuador) with GRANTED MINING RIGHTS on two gold mining claims including a developed property site, equipment and underground hard rock gold mine with 1.3 Km of tunnels and 2 extensions located in Camilo Ponce Enríquez parish West Azuay Province, Bella Rica mining district of Southern Ecuador. ASOCIACIÓN COMUNITARIA MINERA SAN JUAN, (Ecuador) a gold mining company is the 50% JV partner and operator
CORPORATE_SITE:
Media Contact
Bruce A. Cosgrove M.Sc., President/CFO
alchemist@alchemymininggroupinc.com
