Stellar Blue Launches New Website for Nichols Paper Products Company, Inc
Stellar Blue has recently launched a custom website for Nichols Paper Products Company, Inc.
When users first come to the website, they encounter a dynamic design with images that showcase Nichols Paper and the services the company offers. Users can easily contact Nichols Paper professionals with the phone number and email address located at the top of the home page. The main navigation bar gives users ways to explore the website and comes fully equipped with drop-down menus. As the user scrolls through the home page, they notice detailed descriptions of Nichols Paper services. The home page concludes with previews of blogs found in the "Our News" section, a quick way to sign up for the company newsletter, a contact form, and social media icons.
"The team at Nichols Paper made this website an enjoyable, seamless project," said Marketing Director Amanda Betts. "We wish the team great success and hope the new website will support those efforts!"
The custom website is built with a responsive design that operates effectively across a variety of devices. WordPress and blog integration allow easy content updates and the ability to edit pages throughout the website without hassle. The website also provides users with a contact form, so they can submit messages or questions to Nichols Paper with ease.
Learn more at: http://www.nicholspaper.com/
Stellar Blue Technologies is a full-service agency for custom web design and internet marketing services. Our website development and design skills excel businesses who are in need of website redesign or those looking to begin their online presence. Go to http://www.stellarbluetechnologies.com/
