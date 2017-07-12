Bestselling Author Donates 15% of Sales to a Mental Health Charity

"Crazy Love" Dives Deep into the Mind of a Mental Illness Man in Disguise

-- Celestial Caring Enterprise, LLC announces the initiative that the Bestselling MultiGenre Author, Rachael Tamayo whom is supporting a Mental Illness Charity. Tamayo is giving 15% of her sales proceeds from her upcoming book, "Crazy Love" to the National Alliance on Mental Illness."Mental Health is something that I can really get behind. I deal with so many people at my day job, I see what it does to people and families and I want to help," said Tamayo.Tamayo's new Psychological Thriller, "Crazy Love" will be released this summer by Solstice Publishing. She recently released the trailer that has received the attention of many book reviewers and beta readers interested in reading her book. Many people can relate to the several disorders in Mental Health. Tamayo explores Erotomania, a disorder not often touched on in such novels. "Crazy Love" takes its readers into a mind of a deranged man, Noah Burrell whom is a millionaire going to the extremes to pursue his prey and ends up turning Emily's life into a living nightmare.Emily, located in Houston, TX is a very attractive woman that has caught Noah's attention at CVS where she works as a Pharmacist. Unfortunately, she is already falling for another man, Isaiah. How can she fear a man living at home right in her attic watching her every move, when she has no clue how close Noah can really take dangerous actions to devour the love of his life?Here's Tamayo's advice for those who encounter deranged men or women that might unexpectedly cross their path:• Not everyone with Erotomania, or any mental illness, is dangerous. It is important to know how to handle it.• If you are being stalked, or suspect that you are, stay aware. Be overly cautious.• If you do run into someone that appears to have a real delusion, don't challenge it. Their feelings are very real to them, as real as yours are. Don't argue the point with them.What Noah believes in his mind, "Emily loves me. I'm going to make her mine for eternity, once I get the guy she likes out of the picture. I will fight for her with my plans. She will see I care for her, more than that loser she's been hanging around. I'm tired of hiding in her attic. I'm ready to go to any length to make her mine."Rachael Tamayo from Friendswood, TX has written Romance, Paranormal, and now this Bestselling Author is trying her hand at Thrillers. Tamayo is a Mom of a four-year-old son, infant daughter, and Wife of thirteen years. Her full-time profession as a 911/Police Dispatcher in the Houston area gives her an interesting perspective into people that others might not have.Follow Rachael TamayoTwitter @rtamayo2004Here is the trailer for "Crazy Love."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjZ4lute5Qk&feature=youtu.beFor Media and Blogger Inquiries, please contact Tishawn Marie, publicist@celestialcaringent.com, 209.227.4643. Synopsis with Spoilers and the ARC is available upon request.is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. http://www.nami.orgis known as one of the best print & electronic Book Publishing company partnered with a Marketing company. We're added on the list of recognized Publishers by the International Thriller Writers. http://www.solsticepublishing.comis a Public Relations Firm specializing in creating brand awareness; visibility; and exposure for Authors and Books. http://www.celestialcaringent.com