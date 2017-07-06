Mystic Ink's International Award Winning Thriller "CyberChrist" Is Now Available in Portuguese

Portuguese Speaking Fans Of Science Fiction Can Now Read The Story Of A Journalist Who Receives An Email From A Man Who Claims To Have Discovered Immortality By Turning Off The Aging Gene In A Boy With An Aging Disorder

-- Author Matthew J. Pallamary's award winning thriller, "CyberChrist"has been released by Mystic Ink Publishing in Portuguese language print and e-book formats from booksellers worldwide.Ashley Butler, a prize winning journalist at the San Diego Times receives an email from a man who claims to have discovered immortality by turning off the aging gene in a 15 year old boy with an aging disorder. The email has pictures showing a reversal of the aging process, the name of a scientist, and a company to investigate.Thinking it a hoax, Ashley forwards the email to friends. Though skeptical, she calls to investigate and gets a no longer in service message. When she leaves her office she overhears a news story about the death of the scientist mentioned in the email.Ashley decides to check out the company mentioned in the email and discovers a gutted building where the company was supposed to be. When she checks out the deceased scientist's address, she has a confrontation with an unfriendly federal investigator. When she returns to her office she finds him, subpoena in hand, confiscating her computer.The investigator tells Ashley that the scientist who sent her the email is a killer that they need help catching. When she does more checking with her own investigators, none of them return.The forwarded email becomes the basis for an online church built around the boy, calling him CyberChrist. The CyberChrist church claims that the Internet is the physical manifestation of the group mind of humanity and that the boy is the second coming of Christ online.The federal government tries to shut down the church, but its website replicates faster than they can stop it. While church and state battle over religious freedom online, the media and the state battle over freedom of speech.Ashley battles to stay alive.Matthew J. Pallamary's historical novelreceived rave reviews, and was adapted into a multimedia aerial extravaganza, directed by Sarah Agent Red Johnston and performed by acrobatic troupe, Sky Candy to sold out audiences. The making of the show, filmed as a PBS episode of Arts in Context, garnered an EMMY nomination.Pallamary's other works,, andare now available in Portuguese and his thrilleris due out in Portuguese early in 2017.His memoir, detailing his journeys to the jungles of Peru, took top honors in the San Diego Book Awards' Spiritual Book Category, and was an Award-Winning Finalist in the National Best Book Awards. It was also released as an audio book, narrated by the author. Originally from Dorchester Massachusetts, Pallamary has lived in San Diego for the past 35 years. For more about Pallamary, or to book him for speaking engagements or interviews.WWW.MATTPALLAMARY.COM.