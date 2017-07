CEO Coaching International Congratulates Its Client Gin-Cor on Strategic Partnership and Strong Growth

Gin-Cor, A Leading Manufacturer of Vocational Trucks, Has Formed a Strategic Partnership with DEL Equipment

-- CEO Coaching International , the leading firm coaching over 150 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, congratulates its client Gin-Cor on its strategic partnership with DEL Equipment. Both are leaders in the manufacturing of vocational trucks across multiple truck segments."Gin-Cor has a proud history of excellence in their industry, and this acquisition expands their geographic reach across Canada while also integrating the respected DEL brand to their portfolio of companies," comments Sheldon Harris , Gin-Cor's coach and partner at CEO Coaching International. "Over the last five years, Gin-Cor has grown 325%, and this new partnership will effectively double Gin-Cor's size, and poise them for significant future growth.""Working with CEO Coaching International and Sheldon Harris helped me put in perspective the steps necessary to take Gin-Cor from a good organization to a great one, while scaling up exponentially,"says Luc Stang, CEO of Gin-Cor Industries CEO Coaching International has a relentless focus on their client's growth. A typical client achieves an average of 35% year over year compounded annual growth rate and increased profitability on average by 178% over four years. The combined revenue of all CEO Coaching International clients is over $5 billion and employs over 26,000 people. CEO Coaching International coaches CEOs and entrepreneurs in 16 countries.About CEO Coaching InternationalCEO Coaching International is an executive coaching company that works with the world's top entrepreneurs, CEOs and companies to dramatically grow their business, develop their people, and elevate their own performance. For more information, please visit: http://www.ceocoachinginternational.com