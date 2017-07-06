News By Tag
Tri-Town Construction welcomes Jay Barney as field superintendent
Barney is a native of Fort Myers, Florida and has a background in commercial property maintenance, retail customer service, and home repair and maintenance services, a trade he learned as a young man from his father.
"I love the variety of construction projects at Tri-Town Construction,"
Marc Devisse is the owner of Tri-Town Construction LLC, a fully licensed and insured general contractor and roofing contractor serving all of Southwest Florida. Tri-Town specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. Tri-Town distinguishes itself through year-round community involvement and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com or call (239) 895-2058.
