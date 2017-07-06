 
Industry News





Tri-Town Construction welcomes Jay Barney as field superintendent

 
 
Jay Barney, Field Superintendent, Tri-Town Construction
FORT MYERS, CAPE CORAL, BONITA, ESTERO, NAPLES,, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Tri-Town Construction is pleased to welcome Jay Barney as field superintendent. Barney is responsible for supervising commercial and residential construction projects and overseeing equipment and materials deliveries, as well as customer communication and satisfaction.

Barney is a native of Fort Myers, Florida and has a background in commercial property maintenance, retail customer service, and home repair and maintenance services, a trade he learned as a young man from his father.

"I love the variety of construction projects at Tri-Town Construction," said Barney. "I enjoy bringing together our skilled craftsmen and quality materials to turn out stunning projects for clients that enhance the functionality and enjoyment of their homes and offices."

Marc Devisse is the owner of Tri-Town Construction LLC, a fully licensed and insured general contractor and roofing contractor serving all of Southwest Florida. Tri-Town specializes in residential and commercial construction with an emphasis on remodeling and roofing. It is also licensed in mold, water, and fire remediation. Tri-Town distinguishes itself through year-round community involvement and charitable endeavors. For more information, visit www.Tri-TownConstruction.com  or call (239) 895-2058.

