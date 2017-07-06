UltraDuo Z2: The Smart Dual Lens Dashboard Camera For Driver Safety 

UltraDuo Z2 records traffic with 2 lenses! Providing solution to driving safety, one car at a time, Crowdfunding Campaign for the UltraDuo Z2, A Camera that Protects You 24/7

-- The UltraDuo Z2 is a smart dual lens dashboard camera that instills peace of mind and protects the car 24/7 along with you, the driver. When you are on the road, there are many potential points where accidents can take place, from rear end collisions to a car backing without proper precuations straight into you. When you are faced with insurance claims or litigation, it becomes essential to seek the best footage and this is where the UltraDuo Z2 comes into play. With this unique twist on the simple, smart dashcam, the inventors of this unique accessory want to add to driver accountability and safety for each and every car. This dual lens dashboard camera offers loop recording and autofile protection that guarantees your safety, security and peace ofmind while driving.Now record footage in two directions at one go, ensuring that the information you require is caught on camera. The UltraDuo Z2 has 180-degree rotatable lens.Extremely mobile and recording simultaneously, these lens are engineered usinginnovaiton, The left lens has a 160-degree wide angle and the right one is a telephoto zoom-in lens recording up to 164 feet. Record the traffic around the car or in-car interactions with the commercial edition. Add loop recording to the impressive lineup and you have a camera that automatically overwrites older, non-useful video files with the latest video.The Z2 can therefore keep recording even with a full memory. So, support this unique dashcam by adding your bit. The digital imaging company Cansonic is behind this innovation, and is raising US$20,000 on Kickstarter. Join the crowdfunding campaign today and extend your support and your voice to this exceptional endeavor.If you are looking to fund our campaign, please click on the link provided below. In case you are unable to send funds, please share details about the campaign on social media with friends and family members.Company website link: cansonic.comCampaign page URL: