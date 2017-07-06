News By Tag
UltraDuo Z2: The Smart Dual Lens Dashboard Camera For Driver Safety
UltraDuo Z2 records traffic with 2 lenses! Providing solution to driving safety, one car at a time, Crowdfunding Campaign for the UltraDuo Z2, A Camera that Protects You 24/7
mind while driving.
Now record footage in two directions at one go, ensuring that the information you require is caught on camera. The UltraDuo Z2 has 180-degree rotatable lens.
Extremely mobile and recording simultaneously, these lens are engineered usinginnovaiton, The left lens has a 160-degree wide angle and the right one is a telephoto zoom-in lens recording up to 164 feet. Record the traffic around the car or in-car interactions with the commercial edition. Add loop recording to the impressive lineup and you have a camera that automatically overwrites older, non-useful video files with the latest video.
The Z2 can therefore keep recording even with a full memory. So, support this unique dashcam by adding your bit. The digital imaging company Cansonic is behind this innovation, and is raising US$20,000 on Kickstarter. Join the crowdfunding campaign today and extend your support and your voice to this exceptional endeavor.
If you are looking to fund our campaign, please click on the link provided below. In case you are unable to send funds, please share details about the campaign on social media with friends and family members.
Company website link: cansonic.com
Campaign page URL:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
MR Tzu-Chieh Chang
***@cansonic.com
