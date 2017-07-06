News By Tag
Fritz Kaegi, Democrat for Cook County Assessor, Announces Candidacy, Raises $100,000
"I'm running for Assessor because I believe that property should be assessed fairly and transparently, with an eye toward asset values, not political relationships,"
Kaegi has been exploring his candidacy for several weeks and has raised $100,000 in support of his campaign. Last month, Kaegi presented his credentials to the pre-slating meeting of the Cook County Democratic Party and visited many local Democratic groups.
"We're excited about having reached so many people and raised so much volunteer and financial support from all across the county," said Kaegi. "I entered this race because I believe that the Cook County Assessor's Office should run in a manner that is professional, ethical, fair and transparent and people are responding to that message."
Listen to Kaegi's full interview on Chicago's Progressive Talk here: https://soundcloud.com/
Kaegi was born and raised in Hyde Park, where his parents have lived for 40 years. His father was a professor of history at University of Chicago and his mother, who began her career as a Peace Corps volunteer and as a part of Martin Luther King's Poor People's Campaign, worked as writer and editor and was active in community affairs. He graduated from Kenwood High School, earned his BA from Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and his MBA at Stanford University.
Kaegi worked at Columbia Wanger Asset Management for 13 years as investment analyst focused on global small companies. In this role, he visited more than 40 countries and met with more than over 1,000 companies. Previously, he worked at Morningstar and Brunswick UBS (Moscow, Russia) in equity research. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Kaegi is a partner and investment committee member at Social Venture Partners Chicago, which provides the financial backing and capacity-building resources of its partners to Chicago nonprofits fighting the cycle of poverty.
"Valuing assets has been at the core of my professional career," Kaegi said. "As a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Columbia Acorn Fund and Columbia Acorn Emerging Markets Fund I ethically managed more than $5 billion dollars in assets. I was responsible for other people's futures and I took that charge seriously. I will take valuing the assets of the people of Cook County just as seriously."
Fritz and his wife Rebecca live in Oak Park with their three children, William (10), Rose (8), and Anna (6). He is a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Park, and is an assistant coach in Oak Park Youth Baseball and Softball.
