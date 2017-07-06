 
News By Tag
* Cook County
* Fritz Kaegi
* Illinois property taxes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Fritz Kaegi, Democrat for Cook County Assessor, Announces Candidacy, Raises $100,000

 
 
www.FritzForAssessor.com
www.FritzForAssessor.com
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cook County
Fritz Kaegi
Illinois property taxes

Industry:
Government

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Fritz Kaegi has formally entered the Democratic Primary for Cook County Assessor. Kaegi announced that he won't take any contributions from attorneys doing business with the Assessor's office and talked about his campaign on the Ben Joravsky Show on WCPT 820 AM, Chicago's Progressive Talk.

"I'm running for Assessor because I believe that property should be assessed fairly and transparently, with an eye toward asset values, not political relationships," said Kaegi. "As assessor, I'll make sure the results of every assessment for every property and every neighborhood will be fair and square."

Kaegi has been exploring his candidacy for several weeks and has raised $100,000 in support of his campaign. Last month, Kaegi presented his credentials to the pre-slating meeting of the Cook County Democratic Party and visited many local Democratic groups.

"We're excited about having reached so many people and raised so much volunteer and financial support from all across the county," said Kaegi. "I entered this race because I believe that the Cook County Assessor's Office should run in a manner that is professional, ethical, fair and transparent and people are responding to that message."

Listen to Kaegi's full interview on Chicago's Progressive Talk here: https://soundcloud.com/chicagosprogressivetalk/democratic...

Kaegi was born and raised in Hyde Park, where his parents have lived for 40 years. His father was a professor of history at University of Chicago and his mother, who began her career as a Peace Corps volunteer and as a part of Martin Luther King's Poor People's Campaign, worked as writer and editor and was active in community affairs. He graduated from Kenwood High School, earned his BA from Haverford College in Pennsylvania, and his MBA at Stanford University.

Kaegi worked at Columbia Wanger Asset Management for 13 years as investment analyst focused on global small companies. In this role, he visited more than 40 countries and met with more than over 1,000 companies. Previously, he worked at Morningstar and Brunswick UBS (Moscow, Russia) in equity research. He holds  the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Kaegi is a partner and investment committee member at Social Venture Partners Chicago, which provides the financial backing and capacity-building resources of its partners to Chicago nonprofits fighting the cycle of poverty.

"Valuing assets has been at the core of my professional career," Kaegi  said. "As a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Columbia Acorn Fund and Columbia Acorn Emerging Markets Fund I ethically managed more than $5 billion dollars in assets. I was responsible for other people's futures and I took that charge seriously. I will take valuing the assets of the people of Cook County just as seriously."

Fritz and his wife Rebecca live in Oak Park with their three children, William (10), Rose (8), and Anna (6). He is a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Park, and is an assistant coach in Oak Park Youth Baseball and Softball.

#####

Fritz Kaegi for Cook County Assessor Contact Information
Website:  fritzforassessor.com
Facebook: facebook.com/fritzkaegiforcookcountyassessor
Twitter: twitter.com/fritz4assessor
Email: info@friitzforassessor.com

Friends for Fritz
P.O. BOX 64963
Chicago IL 60664
Phone 872-529-1533
Fax 708-575-2177

Contact
Kitty Kurth
***@fritzforassessor.com
End
Source:Fritz for Assessor
Email:***@fritzforassessor.com
Tags:Cook County, Fritz Kaegi, Illinois property taxes
Industry:Government
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kurth Lampe PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share