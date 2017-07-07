Country(s)
OEC Board Announces Executive Director Position
CONCORD, Mass. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- It is with a mix of sadness and gratitude that the Open Education Consortium (OEC) Board of Directors announces Mary Lou Forward's departure as Executive Director of OEC, effective August 11, 2017. Since 2009, Mary Lou has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization, and we want to thank her for eight years of dedicated service.
Igor Lesko will be serving as acting Executive Director while we conduct a search for a new Executive Director. We would appreciate your help to identify strong candidates who can help us move the organization forward.
Position Announcement:
The Open Education Consortium is looking for an Executive Director who is a creative thinker with strong leadership skills to join a small, internationally diverse team of educational change-makers to lead planning and implementation of activities for our second decade. Under the direction and guidance of the Board of Directors, the Executive Director is responsible for planning, organizing, directing, and managing all aspects of the organization, while motivating staff, volunteers and members to advance open education around the world. OEC is a virtual organization, and therefore the location of the position is flexible.
Please see the position announcement and description, including how to apply. The Open Education Consortium is committed to promoting geographical distribution, gender equality and diversity within the organization, and we welcome applications from all who meet the requirements. Position open until filled, with review of applications starting on 30 August 2017. Salary is commensurate with experience.
About the Open Education Consortium
We are a global network of educational institutions, individuals and organizations that support an approach to education based on openness, including collaboration, innovation and collective development and use of open educational materials. The Open Education Consortium is a non-profit, social benefit organization registered in the United States and operating worldwide. Our mission is to promote, support and advance openness in education around the world. We believe that education is an essential, shared and collaborative social good and that open educational practices facilitate access, equity and opportunity in education.
Contact
Susan Huggins, Open Education Consortium
***@oeconsortium.org
