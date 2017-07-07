Country(s)
Faith Network East Bay Appoints Jim Wambach Executive Director
Experienced non-profit executive to bolster outreach to underfunded schools
"As just the second executive director in the agency's distinguished history, the appointment of Wambach ensures a seamless leadership transition as we ramp up our mission," said Jonathan Mayes, Chairperson of the Faith Network Search Team. "We found a highly experienced executive director who shares our goals and principles. Wambach will expand our organizational strength and increase the agency's ability to close the achievement gap in our urban public schools."
After a 20-year career as a technology executive, Wambach has helped start-up a new non-profit, served as a director of two non-profit boards and moved into non-profit leadership posts. Additionally, in 2011 he founded Sesen Elder Care, a Bay Area-based program providing elder care management, education, and advocacy for older adults. Wambach continues to serve as the President of the Board of Directors of Foster City Village, which provides social connections, mobility, practical assistance, access to services and educational opportunities to older adults.
"Faith Network provides students the opportunity to dramatically change the trajectory of their lives – providing a critically important path out of the cycle of poverty that many families have a hard time escaping," said Wambach. "I am honored and eager for the opportunity to positively impact the lives of students and families in the East Bay."
Randy Roth, the visionary leader who grew the Faith Network from a handful of volunteers to over 300 volunteers, 20 congregations and 38 diverse community partners, announced his June 30th retirement in January. Since his announcement, an executive search team conducted an extensive search, which concluded with the appointment of Wambach.
Faith Network was started as a way to align a network of churches and communities of faith with at-need urban public schools. The agency now offers an array of services to 36 under-resourced public schools in Oakland, Alameda, Berkeley, Hayward and San Pablo, including reading and math intervention tutoring, library support, science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) labs, and career workshops and internships.
About Faith Network of the East Bay
Faith Network of the East Bay is an Oakland-based 501C(3) non-profit organization founded in 2001. The agency focus is to build healthy families, schools and neighborhoods by rallying community support for under-resourced urban public schools. Today, Faith Network offers an array of services to 36 under-resourced public schools in 4 main program areas – Career Bridge, Health4Kids, Science Horizons, and Succeeding by Reading. More information can be found at www.Faith-Network.com
