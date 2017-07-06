 
Cardinal Pet Care Uses Snap Chat Geo-Filter to Alert Attendees That Farmer Fido is In The House

Farmer Fido Joins Forces with Cardinal Pet Care - Booth #3643 at SuperZoo in Las Vegas!
 
 
LAS VEGAS - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Snap Chat Geo-Filters have turned events like trade shows into a guided "treasure hunt" for attendees to find stories to tell their friends!Cardinal Pet Care is again using a Snap Chat Geo-Filter to entice show attendees to their booth to meet and take a selfie with Farmer Fido!  He's there to bring attention to their new Organic Crazy Dog Train-Me! dog treats!  You'll find him right down in the front of the booth standing next to the Farm Cart loaded with Organic dog treats.

If you have the SNAP CHAT app on your mobile phone all you have to do is click on the app and scroll through the filters available at SuperZoo! You'll see Farmer Fido! The APP will target anyone on the Show Floor that opens it. Then attendees go to the booth and take a SELFIE with the filter open.

The Snapchat Geo-Filter targets Cardinal's pet audience with their ORGANIC Message.  It's a fun and engaging activity that attracts people and offers attendees a special and unique photo opportunity. It creates a story for their friends of where they are and what they're doing!

When a trade-show as large as SuperZoo leaves retailers wondering where they saw those ORGANIC treats, all they have to do is look through their SNAP CHAT pictures (which they can now save). Fido puts a memorable "organic" message in the minds of pet retailers & has Cardinal's name and booth on the selfie.

While they are at the booth, visitors can see the Organic Train-Me! treats which are available in either free-range organic chicken or animal welfare certified organic beef as well as organic barley, organic egg product, organic apple cider vinegar, organic cranberries, organic pea flour, organic oats, organic flaxseed and organic blueberries.

Cardinal Laboratories aka Cardinal Pet Care is a solar-powered company "Devoted to Pets, People & the Planet." Cardinal's corporate offices, warehouses and manufacturing facilities are located in Azusa, CA. USA www.CardinalPet.com.

For press inquiries, a Media Tour of their booth at SuperZoo or to set up an interview with Rick Foster, VP of Sales or Barbara Denzer, VP of Marketing please contact Nancy Hassel at Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com (mailto:Nancy@AmericanPetProfessionals.com) or call (631) 446-1105.

Cardinal Pet Care is a solar-powered company "Devoted to Pets, People and the Planet."  In addition to providing pets with the highest quality products, Cardinal is dedicated to the environmental directive of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Pre-cycle whenever possible. Demonstrating its commitment to the environment, Cardinal has solar-powered corporate offices, warehouses and manufacturing facilities in Azusa, CA. 800-433-7387  www.Cardinalpet.com

Click to Share