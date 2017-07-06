News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Longest Day of Golf Raises Money for Repurposing Research
Cures Within Reach Event Supports Repurposing Research to Create "New" Treatments for Two Pediatric Conditions
Golfers braved the heat of the day to collectively play over 1,200 holes of golf, with one group of golfers playing 100 holes each. This year, former National Football League players Alex Moyer and Hugh Green were among the golfers. Alex Moyer is the Founder of CA Gamechangers (www.cagamechangers.com)
"Thank you to everyone who came out to play at the Longest Day of Golf, and to everyone who supported the golfers with their generous donations," said Steve Goodfriend, Chair of the 2017 LDOG. "It was great to see some new faces on the course through our partnership with CA Gamechangers, as well as our old friends. The LDOG is a great opportunity to help patients while spending time with others who want to make a difference."
The Longest Day of Golf also received strong support from its sponsors, including: Belgravia, First Bank of Highland Park, IDT Technologies, the Judy Hirsch Foundation, Marcello's Restaurant and SnackItToMe!
"The Longest Day of Golf continues to be a successful event in driving repurposed treatments to patients," noted Dr. Bruce Bloom, President and Chief Science Officer of Cures Within Reach. "Thanks to additional support from the Goldman Philanthropic Partnerships foundation, this year Cures Within Reach will be funding two clinical trials, both of which will help get sick children the treatments they desperately need."
One project selected for funding through the 2017 LDOG will test a repurposed cancer drug in treating a rare pediatric liver disease. The second project will use a device to treat a debilitating side effect from cancer treatment in kids.
Next year's LDOG will be held on June 11, 2018 at Ravinia Green Country Club. To learn more about the Longest Day of Golf, or to make a donation to the event, visit http://www.cureswithinreach.org/
ABOUT CURES WITHIN REACH
Cures Within Reach works to catalyze repurposing research to quickly and affordably improve patient lives. We accomplish this by connecting funders with researchers to jumpstart repurposing research clinical trials, by providing collaboration tools so repurposing stakeholders can work together more easily, and by pioneering alternative finance engines and incentives for repurposing research. Cures Within Reach's repurposing research projects have generated over a dozen "new" treatments making patient impact through off-label use in clinical practice or through a commercialization track. Cures Within Reach currently has 24 repurposing research projects either funded or approved for funding.
ABOUT CUREACCELERATOR™
Cures Within Reach built CureAccelerator to provide a global collaboration space and marketplace for repurposing research that can deliver effective solutions to unsolved diseases. The CureAccelerator platform was built with a grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, to provide a platform in which drugs, devices and nutriceuticals approved for one or more human diseases can be repurposed to create "new" treatments in other diseases. CureAccelerator has over 1,000 users who have proposed 120 projects, of which more than 20 have received funding and are moving towards patient impact.
Visit us at www.cureswithinreach.org or follow us via Twitter @CuresWReach, LinkedIn.com/
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse