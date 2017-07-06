News By Tag
"Of Good and Evil: A Novel" - Thriller Introduces Green Beret With Very Special Powers
Immediately after his discharge, he is brutally beaten and shot by the Mafia. Hospitalized and near death, his life is saved in dramatic fashion by Amber Ash, who also possesses special abilities. Their relationship is complicated by mobsters, terrorists, and a government cell out to kill them over Iraqi documents Ron obtained during his Army service.
Ron becomes a Mafia hit man who targets fallen mobsters. Eventually, he and Amber try to prevent the nuclear obliteration of an American city by a terrorist cell. Of Good and Evil ends up as one man's spiritual fight against tyranny and his own personal demons.
This intriguing book follows a powerful and humane secret society possessing mental powers that extend far beyond human imagination. In the battle of good versus tyranny, will the honorable soul triumph?
"A thriller for today, with bad guys ranging from 'Low Mafia,' to a myopic government even more dangerous for its gross incompetence;
"Well-assembled and fast moving as a brilliant young Green Beret officer, unjustifiably discharged from the military, strives to overcome agonizing guilt brought on by paranormal prescience. Among other troubles, this marks him for death by a treacherous political cell of his government and brings him into conflict with a divinely gifted secret society. Strengthened by a truly wonderful love relationship, he desperately struggles to prevent national disaster by Al Qaeda. Strongly recommended as exciting entertainment that reveals provocative thought on the terrorist threat to the United States." – Colonel Rodney Harms, Military Cross Arabic interpreter, and former British Defense Advisor
Others say: "Hard putting this down" and "The danger, suspense, and surprises kept me on pins and needles."
About the Author: Gerald G. Griffin grew up in Flint, Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State University with a Ph.D. He then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he set up private practice as a psychologist. He now resides in Gainesville, Georgia.
"This unforgettable story enters the minds of those possessing special powers. You won't be able to put it down." – Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, the book's publisher
OF GOOD AND EVIL(Kindle ISBN: 978-1-60976-
The soft cover version (ISBN: 978-1-60976-
