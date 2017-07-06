 
Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


"Of Good and Evil: A Novel" - Thriller Introduces Green Beret With Very Special Powers

 
 
Of Good and Evil
Of Good and Evil
 
ATLANTA - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Meet Ron Sheffield, a tormented Green Beret plagued by suicidal guilt after men under his command die in combat. He couldn't save them, despite his "special" mental powers and "gifts." The Army calls him "crazy" and discharges him. But Ron's powers have attracted unwanted attention and get him into serious trouble.

Immediately after his discharge, he is brutally beaten and shot by the Mafia. Hospitalized and near death, his life is saved in dramatic fashion by Amber Ash, who also possesses special abilities. Their relationship is complicated by mobsters, terrorists, and a government cell out to kill them over Iraqi documents Ron obtained during his Army service.

Ron becomes a Mafia hit man who targets fallen mobsters. Eventually, he and Amber try to prevent the nuclear obliteration of an American city by a terrorist cell. Of Good and Evil ends up as one man's spiritual fight against tyranny and his own personal demons.

This intriguing book follows a powerful and humane secret society possessing mental powers that extend far beyond human imagination. In the battle of good versus tyranny, will the honorable soul triumph?

"A thriller for today, with bad guys ranging from 'Low Mafia,' to a myopic government even more dangerous for its gross incompetence; to conscienceless Al Qaeda plots to destroy Western civilization. A relevant, exciting page-turner that reads like a sharply focused movie. Crisp, clean and clear … spits out action like a Gatling gun in a hard-charging tale making this a great and essential, read!" – Jack Kaplan, playwright

"Well-assembled and fast moving as a brilliant young Green Beret officer, unjustifiably discharged from the military, strives to overcome agonizing guilt brought on by paranormal prescience. Among other troubles, this marks him for death by a treacherous political cell of his government and brings him into conflict with a divinely gifted secret society. Strengthened by a truly wonderful love relationship, he desperately struggles to prevent national disaster by Al Qaeda. Strongly recommended as exciting entertainment that reveals provocative thought on the terrorist threat to the United States." – Colonel Rodney Harms, Military Cross Arabic interpreter, and former British Defense Advisor

Others say: "Hard putting this down" and "The danger, suspense, and surprises kept me on pins and needles."

About the Author: Gerald G. Griffin grew up in Flint, Michigan, and graduated from Michigan State University with a Ph.D. He then moved to Atlanta, Georgia, where he set up private practice as a psychologist. He now resides in Gainesville, Georgia.

"This unforgettable story enters the minds of those possessing special powers. You won't be able to put it down." – Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, the book's publisher

OF GOOD AND EVIL(Kindle ISBN: 978-1-60976-605-4) is available for $9.99 athttp://epubco.com/shop/products/of-good-and-evil/ or

Amazon Kindle:http://www.amazon.com/Of-Good-and-Evil-ebook/dp/B004H4XQJC/

and in multi-formats for other e-Readers through numerous vendors online

The soft cover version (ISBN: 978-1-60976-014-4), $17.95) can also be ordered through the publisher's website: http://sbprabooks.com/GeraldGGriffin or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please emailbookorder@sbpra.net.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
