-- This week, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers announced a 500-man community clean-up in Clearwater's North Greenwood neighborhood to be held on Saturday July 29. Volunteers will meet at 8:00am for a complimentary continental breakfast before starting. All are welcome to participate.Over the last several months the Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been picking up litter around Clearwater, specifically in the North Greenwood neighborhood. Over that time, they have picked up more than 130 garbage bags of litter, several TV sets, tires and mattresses. Some parts of this neighborhood have been reported to be "dumping grounds," where people from other communities dump their trash."We have talked to people in this neighborhood,"said Ms. Glendy Goodsell, Executive Director for the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, "And they've seen people come in and dump trash. It's time to take a stand to keep this neighborhood clean."Several community groups have already volunteered to clean up the neighborhood and dozens of people have confirmed to join in. Members of the local community are encouraged to participate."These community clean-ups are a great way to see the neighborhood and meet the residents," said volunteer Joe Creek who helps organize the clean-ups. "It's good to see people working together."The Scientology Volunteer Ministers is a program of the Church of Scientology providing disaster relief and emergency response. Volunteer Ministers have trained and partnered with more than 800 different groups, organizations and agencies including the Red Cross, FEMA, the National Guard, and police and fire departments. The Volunteer Ministers motto is "Something Can Be Done About It."To participate in the clean-up or to find out more about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, please contact their office at (727) 467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org.The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.