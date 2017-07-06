News By Tag
Innovate Salon Academy Unveils Bold New Beauty School Brand in New Jersey
Innovate Salon Academy, a Redken Premier Beauty School, is proud to announce its new brand and welcome beauty school students in South Plainfield and Ewing, New Jersey.
"Innovate means to make changes in something established, especially by introducing new methods, ideas, or products," says Sean Sickles, co-owner of Innovate Salon Academy beauty school. "That's exactly what we're doing: stepping up beauty education and evolving today's cosmetologists, estheticians, barbers and makeup artists." With a commitment to creating leaders in the beauty business, the Academy continually raises the bar to incorporate the latest emerging techniques and products in its programs.
In addition to the Academy's current location in South Plainfield, beauty school students are now able to enroll at a second location in Ewing, New Jersey opening this fall. Cosmetology trainees benefit from the instruction of superior educators certified in:
· Redken Color
· Redken Design
· Ouidad Curl Expert
· MUD Makeup
· E'lan Eyelash Extensions
No matter which program they choose, students gain the professional tools necessary to learn, earn and live better. To learn more about the programs and certifications offered, visit: http://www.innovatesalonacademy.com/
Media Contact
Sean Sickles, Innovate Salon Academy
732-456-9021
ssickles@innovatesalonacademy.com
