Innovate Salon Academy Unveils Bold New Beauty School Brand in New Jersey

Innovate Salon Academy, a Redken Premier Beauty School, is proud to announce its new brand and welcome beauty school students in South Plainfield and Ewing, New Jersey.

Media Contact

Sean Sickles, Innovate Salon Academy

732-456-9021

ssickles@innovatesalonacademy.com

-- To better capture its mission and cutting-edge beauty school programs, Innovate Salon Academy became an independent beauty school, excited to operate under a new brand. The Academy continues to offer groundbreaking courses in cosmetology, esthetics, barbering and educator training for students seeking a modern and creative education."Innovate means to make changes in something established, especially by introducing new methods, ideas, or products," says Sean Sickles, co-owner of Innovate Salon Academy beauty school. "That's exactly what we're doing: stepping up beauty education and evolving today's cosmetologists, estheticians, barbers and makeup artists." With a commitment to creating leaders in the beauty business, the Academy continually raises the bar to incorporate the latest emerging techniques and products in its programs.In addition to the Academy's current location in South Plainfield, beauty school students are now able to enroll at a second location in Ewing, New Jersey opening this fall. Cosmetology trainees benefit from the instruction of superior educators certified in:· Redken Color· Redken Design· Ouidad Curl Expert· MUD Makeup· E'lan Eyelash ExtensionsNo matter which program they choose, students gain the professional tools necessary to learn, earn and live better. To learn more about the programs and certifications offered, visit: http://www.innovatesalonacademy.com/ beauty-programs/