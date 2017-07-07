Love Amongst Paper Kings: A Unique Novel, Captivating - Timely, yet Nostalgic

This novel is filled with romance, humor, history and passion. It fits in with where we are now, but still holds to all the standards of the past. A sweet and delightful story that traps you, and won't let go.

'Love Amongst Paper Kings' by Cindy Burrows

Contact

Cindy Burrows

***@yahoo.com Cindy Burrows

End

-- Cindy Burrows writes a sweet story of love, passion, and devotion. She knows how to combine important historical themes with romance. Her main character, Sherri, is caught between love, caution, and survival, and the challenges are great. Could Lee, just one of her possible suitors, prove himself to be a man of depth, and worth, even with the aftermath of her cruel subjugation?Could Sherri trust that she could have the freedom to choose what others like herself, daren't dream of?Injustice, bigotry, and wartime, provides the backdrop for this unique novel. However, even with these sobering realities, the story transports the reader to a place of splendid romance. It is fiction at its most real, and it makes you feel as if you really know the characters.This novel is filled with humor and lends itself to unexpected twists and turns. These endearing characters are placed in situations which both entertain and excite.Cindy Burrows2424558827cindy_burrows@yahoo.com