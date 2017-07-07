News By Tag
Love Amongst Paper Kings: A Unique Novel, Captivating - Timely, yet Nostalgic
This novel is filled with romance, humor, history and passion. It fits in with where we are now, but still holds to all the standards of the past. A sweet and delightful story that traps you, and won't let go.
Injustice, bigotry, and wartime, provides the backdrop for this unique novel. However, even with these sobering realities, the story transports the reader to a place of splendid romance. It is fiction at its most real, and it makes you feel as if you really know the characters.
This novel is filled with humor and lends itself to unexpected twists and turns. These endearing characters are placed in situations which both entertain and excite.
