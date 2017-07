Leankor CEO selected to participate in Startupfest 2017

Leankor

-- Leankor is excited to announce that CEO Emilio Bernabei has been selected to represent Calgary entrepreneurs and accompany a delegation of the city's tech industry leaders to one of Canada's largest tech conferences:Startupfest 2017.Bernabei was selected from Calgary's many talented and successful entrepreneurs for this opportunity. At Startupfest he will be hosting a demo table on July 14in the Calgary tent at Startupfest's Tent Village, one of the most unique aspects at the conference. Tent Village encourages people to look away from their screens, and make real-time connections. It features over 30 tents that highlight specific tech sectors and geographic centres, and provide spaces for product demos and pitch competitions.Startupfest is a global gathering of the world's best entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and mentors. It features world-class content, from back-of-napkin ideas to champagne-popping exits, across three days of keynotes, interactive how-to sessions, thought-provoking predictions, and a healthy dose of irreverence.For more information about Leankor please visit www.Leankor.com Leankor has developed a best in class enterprise-ready work management system. Their technology is the worlds first customer centric "In-Context"visual management workspace that enables teams to manage work within the context of the data of the project. www.Leankor.com