 
News By Tag
* Leankor
* Startupfest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Calgary
  Alberta
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Leankor CEO selected to participate in Startupfest 2017

 
 
Leankor
Leankor
CALGARY, Alberta - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Leankor is excited to announce that CEO Emilio Bernabei has been selected to represent Calgary entrepreneurs and accompany a delegation of the city's tech industry leaders to one of Canada's largest tech conferences: Startupfest 2017.

Bernabei was selected from Calgary's many talented and successful entrepreneurs for this opportunity. At Startupfest he will be hosting a demo table on July 14th in the Calgary tent at Startupfest's Tent Village, one of the most unique aspects at the conference. Tent Village encourages people to look away from their screens, and make real-time connections. It features over 30 tents that highlight specific tech sectors and geographic centres, and provide spaces for product demos and pitch competitions.

Startupfest is a global gathering of the world's best entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and mentors. It features world-class content, from back-of-napkin ideas to champagne-popping exits, across three days of keynotes, interactive how-to sessions, thought-provoking predictions, and a healthy dose of irreverence.

For more information about Leankor please visit www.Leankor.com.

-ends-

Notes to Editors - About Leankor:
Leankor has developed a best in class enterprise-ready work management system. Their technology is the worlds first customer centric "In-Context" visual management workspace that enables teams to manage work within the context of the data of the project. www.Leankor.com

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
End
Source:Leankor
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Leankor, Startupfest
Industry:Technology
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Agency Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share