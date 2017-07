Jennings Healthcare Clients Receive 2 Gold Awards in Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards Competition

Contact

-- Jennings, the marketing and audience engagement agency based in North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its clients won two gold Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards, a national program recognizing excellence in cancer awareness marketing and advertising.The agency's clients accumulated 2 Gold Awards:· St. Mary's Health System (Waterbuy, CT) won a Gold Award for a Breast Surgery Compilation Video featuring its three female breast surgeons;· Signature Healthcare (Brockton, MA) received a Gold Award for its Cancer Patient Stories video.The Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards is the nation's most elite competition focused specifically on the promotion of cancer-related products and services. Entries compete with organizations of similar size in the same groups and categories. All entries are judged by a panel of design and healthcare marketing professionals on the following criteria: creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality, and overall effectiveness.All winners are posted on the Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards website ( www.caaawards.com ), as well as published in, a national healthcare marketing magazine.Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.