Industry News





Jennings Healthcare Clients Receive 2 Gold Awards in Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards Competition

 
 
caaawards.com
caaawards.com
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Jennings, the marketing and audience engagement agency based in North Carolina, is pleased to announce that its clients won two gold Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards, a national program recognizing excellence in cancer awareness marketing and advertising.

The agency's clients accumulated 2 Gold Awards:

·      St. Mary's Health System (Waterbuy, CT) won a Gold Award for a Breast Surgery Compilation Video featuring its three female breast surgeons;

·      Signature Healthcare (Brockton, MA) received a Gold Award for its Cancer Patient Stories video.

The Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards is the nation's most elite competition focused specifically on the promotion of cancer-related products and services. Entries compete with organizations of similar size in the same groups and categories. All entries are judged by a panel of design and healthcare marketing professionals on the following criteria: creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality, and overall effectiveness.

All winners are posted on the Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards website (www.caaawards.com), as well as published in Marketing Healthcare Today, a national healthcare marketing magazine.

About Jennings

Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.

