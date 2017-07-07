News By Tag
Jennings Healthcare Clients Receive 2 Gold Awards in Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards Competition
The agency's clients accumulated 2 Gold Awards:
· St. Mary's Health System (Waterbuy, CT) won a Gold Award for a Breast Surgery Compilation Video featuring its three female breast surgeons;
· Signature Healthcare (Brockton, MA) received a Gold Award for its Cancer Patient Stories video.
The Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards is the nation's most elite competition focused specifically on the promotion of cancer-related products and services. Entries compete with organizations of similar size in the same groups and categories. All entries are judged by a panel of design and healthcare marketing professionals on the following criteria: creativity, layout/design, typography, production, quality, and overall effectiveness.
All winners are posted on the Cancer Awareness Advertising Awards website (www.caaawards.com), as well as published in Marketing Healthcare Today, a national healthcare marketing magazine.
About Jennings
Jennings is a healthcare marketing firm specializing in audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.jenningshealthcaremarketing.com.
Meghan Lugo
***@jenningsco.com
