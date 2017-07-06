Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Business Management Allied as a Gold Member

Business Management Allied Doral Chamber Member

Contact

Doral Chamber of Commerce

***@nmx2.com Doral Chamber of Commerce

End

-- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes UAC School of Global Management as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Business Management Allied will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.After 28 years of a successful business management career in three multinational companies (Procter & Gamble, Clorox and Whirlpool) across USA, Latin America and Africa, Rodolfo Artiles identified the need for companies to get help with their performance issues via someone that really understands the corporate business culture and has been facing the same issues and challenges to meet short and long term objectives. He recalls:"I dealt with many consultants in my career and I identified several gaps in their operating model. There was a disconnection between their teams and the organizational culture of their clients, consultants were highly technical but seldom they had a hands-on experience managing businesses (putting the skin on the game), they rarely accompanied their clients through the execution of their recommendation and the costs of hiring them was extremely high"Based on this experience, Rodolfo decided to start a "boutique" business management group in 2016 that would address all these opportunities/gaps and would make these services available and affordable for any organization (profit and non-profit) of any size (mainly medium and small).He carefully handpicked and invited trusted colleagues and executives across Latin America with 20-30 years of business experience in recognized multinational companies across different countries to participate in the group. The response was overwhelming, because these friends and colleagues had seen the same opportunity and coincided on the large potential to help all these businesses in the region. That is how Business Management Allied (BMA) was createdThe Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez. The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business. After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business. We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.rodolfo.artiles@businessallied.com