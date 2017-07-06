 
News By Tag
* Business Management Allied
* Doral Chamber
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Doral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Business Management Allied as a Gold Member

Doral Chamber of Commerce Welcomes Business Management Allied as a Gold Member
 
 
Business Management Allied Doral Chamber Member
Business Management Allied Doral Chamber Member
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business Management Allied
* Doral Chamber

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Doral - Florida - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

DORAL, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Doral Chamber of Commerce proudly welcomes UAC School of Global Management as a gold Member. The Doral Chamber of Commerce in partnership with businesses such as Business Management Allied will continue to work together towards a common goal building a healthy economy and continuing to improve the quality of life in the City of Doral.

"On behalf of everyone at the Doral Chamber of Commerce, we extend our warmest welcome to Business Management Allied!" says Manny Sarmiento, President & CEO of the Doral Chamber of Commerce.

About Business Management Allied

After 28 years of a successful business management career in three multinational companies (Procter & Gamble, Clorox and Whirlpool) across USA, Latin America and Africa, Rodolfo Artiles identified the need for companies to get help with their performance issues via someone that really understands the corporate business culture and has been facing the same issues and challenges to meet short and long term objectives. He recalls:

"I dealt with many consultants in my career and I identified several gaps in their operating model. There was a disconnection between their teams and the organizational culture of their clients, consultants were highly technical but seldom they had a hands-on experience managing businesses (putting the skin on the game), they rarely accompanied their clients through the execution of their recommendation and the costs of hiring them was extremely high"

Based on this experience, Rodolfo decided to start a "boutique" business management group in 2016 that would address all these opportunities/gaps and would make these services available and affordable for any organization (profit and non-profit) of any size (mainly medium and small).

He carefully handpicked and invited trusted colleagues and executives across Latin America with 20-30 years of business experience in recognized multinational companies across different countries to participate in the group. The response was overwhelming, because these friends and colleagues had seen the same opportunity and coincided on the large potential to help all these businesses in the region. That is how Business Management Allied (BMA) was created

About the Doral Chamber of Commerce

The Doral Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) non-profit, community professional service organization, founded in January 2008 by Manny Sarmiento and Carmen Lopez.  The Chamber's focus since its founding has always been to educate its members with seminars, workshops, networking and other educational events becoming "Your Marketing Right Hand".

The Doral Chamber of Commerce was created to meet the needs of a thriving business community of small to medium sized companies in Doral and surrounding areas that needed assistance and support in growing their business.  After examining their member's needs and the current economic environment, we have found that the new "e-World", Internet communities, online social relationships and education via the web are the "new" and best ways to market your business.  We provide our members and the business community in general, with networking and educational opportunities in traditional learning and online environments that together enhance the operational, marketing, and business development skills needed for success in today's business world.

Contact Business Management Allied

rodolfo.artiles@businessallied.com
www.businessallied.com

Contact
Doral Chamber of Commerce
***@nmx2.com
End
Source:
Email:***@nmx2.com Email Verified
Tags:Business Management Allied, Doral Chamber
Industry:Business
Location:Doral - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doral Chamber of Commerce News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share