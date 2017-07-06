 
American Society of Appraisers and NAIFA Express Support

 
RESTON, Va. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The American Society of Appraisers and the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers express their support for states who continue to implement the Dodd-Frank Act's appraisal provisions, including those dealing with customary and reasonable fees. Specifically, we wish to show our support for the efforts of the state of Louisiana, and believe their program comports with the letter and spirit of Title XIV of the Dodd-Frank Act. (http://www.appraisers.org/asa-newsroom/article/2017/07/12/asa-and-naifa-express-support)

The American Society of Appraisers is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is devoted to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the American Society of Appraisers, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser (http://www.appraisers.org/find-an-appraiser)" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
