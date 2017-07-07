News By Tag
SOAR Performance Group Welcomes Dan Phillips as Strategic Program Manager
New Program Manager Expands Capabilities to Help Clients Drive Sales Transformation and Leads Expansion of Sales Leadership Community
Prior to his consulting career, Dan worked in sales, brand management and operations for Stryker, The Townsend Corporation, and SC Johnson. He also served in the U.S. Army as an Infantry Officer and Army Ranger in the 75th Ranger Regiment through multiple combat tours. His service continues through his involvement with Vetlanta and the UGA Student Veterans Resource Center. He holds a Masters of Business Administration in marketing strategy from the University of Georgia and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Clemson University.
"We are very excited to welcome Dan to the team. The Sales Leadership Community and our clients will benefit from his leadership and focus on executing strategies that deliver results," says Charlie Thackston, President and co-founder of SOAR Performance Group.
"SOAR provides a unique opportunity to leverage my previous experiences into business transformations for clients," says Dan Phillips, Strategic Program Manager, SOAR Performance Group. "I'm thrilled to implement military lessons learned and use experiences in sales and operations to help our clients ascend to new heights of performance."
To learn more about the SOAR Sales Leadership Community go to: http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/
About SOAR Performance Group (http://SoarPerformanceGroup.com/
SOAR Performance Group is a client-focused sales consulting and training company that concentrates on sales performance improvement. SOAR accelerates results for clients through the development and execution of new sales and go-to-market strategies. Clients achieve success through a unique process of insights, diagnostics, consulting and training centered on a comprehensive understanding and connection to each client's business.
