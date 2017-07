Win Tickets to see Joshua Radin + Rachael Yamagata on the Sirius XM Coffee House Tour!

End

Critically acclaimed recording artists Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata have announced a summer tour presented by Sirius XM's The Coffee House Live. Also joining them on tour will be Brandon Jenner.

Joshua Radin
Throughout his career, Joshua Radin has built a reputation as a journeyman musician, touring the world and making a name for himself as a creative, emotive and honest songwriter. Recently he released his new self produced album, The Fall that is a 10-track collection of Radin's personal stories told with raw, tremulous vocals with soothing and heartfelt songs.

Rachael Yamagata
Since Rachael Yamagata first broke onto the music scene with her critically acclaimed debut album Happenstance (2004), she has shed her skin as the "troubadour of heartbreak,"emerging with an edge-laden sound characterized by universal themes of perseverance, compassion, and owning your own power. Now Yamagata has been touring worldwide introducing her latest album Tightrope Walker (2016), inspired by a mystical vision and focused on human condition struggles.

Brandon Jenner
Brandon Jenner is a unique singer songwriter who has garnered enough life experience in his young years to write sensitive, intelligent, meaningful, relatable, and inspirational lyrics. Jenner achieved worldwide recognition for his music with the duo Brandon and Leah and has just released his first solo EP. He conceptualized, produced and directed videos for the five songs on this record, an early goal as he set to provide a visual representation to the collection of meaningful songs.

Sirius XM's Coffee House Live Presents
Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata with Brandon Jenner
July 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
July 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
July 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park
July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater
July 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
July 21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
July 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
July 23 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
July 25 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater
July 26 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
July 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café
July 28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
July 29 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
July 31 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club
August 1 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
August 3 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I
August 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
August 5 – Fairfield, CT – Fairfield Theatre
August 6 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse
August 8 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
August 9 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre
August 10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club