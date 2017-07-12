 
Win Tickets to see Joshua Radin + Rachael Yamagata on the Sirius XM Coffee House Tour!

 
 
NEW YORK - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Critically acclaimed recording artists Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata have announced a summer tour presented by Sirius XM's The Coffee House Live. Also joining them on tour will be Brandon Jenner. Thrillcall is excited to be giving away a pair of tickets to each tour stop! See the full list of dates below. Download the app in order to enter.

Joshua Radin

Throughout his career, Joshua Radin has built a reputation as a journeyman musician, touring the world and making a name for himself as a creative, emotive and honest songwriter. Recently he released his new self produced album, The Fall that is a 10-track collection of Radin's personal stories told with raw, tremulous vocals with soothing and heartfelt songs.

Rachael Yamagata

Since Rachael Yamagata first broke onto the music scene with her critically acclaimed debut album Happenstance (2004), she has shed her skin as the "troubadour of heartbreak," emerging with an edge-laden sound characterized by universal themes of perseverance, compassion, and owning your own power. Now Yamagata has been touring worldwide introducing her latest album Tightrope Walker (2016), inspired by a mystical vision and focused on human condition struggles.

Brandon Jenner

Brandon Jenner is a unique singer songwriter who has garnered enough life experience in his young years to write sensitive, intelligent, meaningful, relatable, and inspirational lyrics. Jenner achieved worldwide recognition for his music with the duo Brandon and Leah and has just released his first solo EP. He conceptualized, produced and directed videos for the five songs on this record, an early goal as he set to provide a visual representation to the collection of meaningful songs.

*** Read more about the tour: http://blog.thrillcall.com/2017/07/12/joshua-radin-rachae...

Thrillcall will be doing giveaways for the concerts shown below. To enter, download the app: http://getapp.thrillcall.com/?utm_source=PRLog&utm_me...

Sirius XM's Coffee House Live Presents

Joshua Radin and Rachael Yamagata with Brandon Jenner

July 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

July 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

July 15 – San Diego, CA – Observatory North Park

July 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco Theater

July 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

July 21 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

July 22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

July 23 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

July 25 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater

July 26 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

July 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

July 28 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

July 29 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

July 31 – Cleveland, OH – Music Box Supper Club

August 1 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

August 3 – Washington, DC – Sixth & I

August 4 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

August 5 – Fairfield, CT – Fairfield Theatre

August 6 – Amagansett, NY – The Stephen Talkhouse

August 8 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

August 9 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theatre

August 10 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
