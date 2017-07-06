Transworld Business Advisors of Denver Transaction Announcement

Transworld Business Advisors of Denver Advises on the Successful Transition of Commercial Janitorial Company to Buyer

Networking at Sunset

Media Contact

Rachael Holstein, Marketing Coordinator

720-259-5099

***@tworlddenver.com Rachael Holstein, Marketing Coordinator720-259-5099

End

-- Transworld Business Advisors of Denver (http://www.tworlddenver.com), a leading business brokerage firm in the state of Colorado, is pleased to announce a Commercial Janitorial company has successfully been traded due to the support of Managing Director, Al Fialkovich.Transworld Denver specializes in supporting the sale of closely-held and family-owned companies. "Growing up, my father owned a small business, so I know what it is like to have built a business, and watched it grow over the long term," says Al Fialkovich, the Co-Founder and Managing Director at Transworld Denver. "Because of my background, I feel compelled to help business owners proceed through a transaction in a way that they can feel good about the process and who they are ultimately selling their business to."This Commercial Janitorial company is based in Denver, providing a full range of cleaning services including evening and day porter services, utility services as well as various cleaning products for purchase. The business has been operating for more than eleven years in the community under the same ownership and has enjoyed significant growth through its trade date on July 5th, 2017.Often times, moving on from a business can be a little bittersweet, especially given the "family" atmosphere created by the employees, but the owner is ready to move forward knowing that the new owner has a great business-minded vision for the future of his operations.Transworld Denver is the top business brokerage firm in Colorado. Their team of business brokers have the highest number and the widest range of business listings for sale, inclusive of 100+ listings annually. Transworld Denver's service area covers the state of Colorado, focusing on the Denver Metro, Boulder and Golden areas. They assist visionary entrepreneurs in buying a business or selling a business in Colorado, specializing in helping family-owned and closely held businesses with their strategic plans for the future.