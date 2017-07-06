Country(s)
Industry News
MC Companies Launches Philanthropic Initiative Company Wide: Making a Change in our Communities Challenge
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- MC Companies is thrilled to announce their latest philanthropic endeavor: the "Making a Change in our Communities Challenge." This summer, MC Companies debuted the challenge with their employees across Arizona, Texas and Oklahoma.
Employees will have until October 31, 2017 to go out into their communities and make a positive impact. Teams of four, from across cities and states, will join to fundraise and spread awareness about a chosen cause. Each team will submit a presentation at the end of the competition explaining their project, what it meant and the impact that it had on the community. A judging panel will choose one winning team. The charity chosen by the winning team will receive $2,500. In addition, all charities will receive $500 for being part of the program.
Partners Ken McElroy, Ross McCallister and Lesley Brice envisioned MC Companies' charitable foundation as a leading example in the multi-family housing industry for philanthropic giving.
"Giving back to others and creating positive relationships within our communities is at the heart of what we do," says President Lesley Brice. "We have seen how much our employees want to give through fundraisers for organizations like Autism Speaks and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. This challenge will really open up our employees' hearts to choose charities that they care about and will allow them to unleash their creativity to help others."
The Sharing the Good Life Foundation was established by MC Companies to enable employees to give back to their communities. It began with awarding grants and has expanded to include payroll donations, volunteer time off, and paid time off donations.
MC Companies is committed to supporting local and national charities throughout the American Southwest. With properties throughout Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma, MC Companies team members are encouraged to participate in philanthropic giving. The Sharing the Good Life Foundation was established by MC Companies.
# # # #
About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $500 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.
About The Sharing the Good Life Foundation: MC Companies' Sharing the Good Life Foundation is a program designed to build strong and vibrant communities, improve quality of life, and make a positive difference where we live, work, learn and play. By working together, we can share the good life and build a better world. https://www.mccompanies.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse