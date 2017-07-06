News By Tag
24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival - July 29 and 30, 2017
The festival celebrates the flavors of salsa – the food, music and dance.
Friday Night Kick-off Concert
Begin a weekend of non-stop salsa and Latin beats with a Friday, July 28 concert that kick-offs the 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival. Sponsored by Shock Top, Leslie Paula and her 12-piece Latin Soul Band with perform with special guest Latin signer Yari More. The concerts is from7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (gates open at 5:30 p.m.). Joining Paula will be her father, Latin jazz icon percussionist Miguel Gutierrez.
Lawn seating is $15 in advance ($17 the night of the concert) with table seating for six, $120. Bring a picnic dinner. Beer and wine margaritas are available for purchase (no outside alcohol is permitted).Parking is in the 4th and B Streets garage.
Dance to the Salsa Beat
Saturday starts off at 11 a.m. with the Arsenio Rodriguez Project, an all-star ensemble of today's top L.A. musicians. Next up at 2 p.m., Orquesta Bonkó takes the stage with a powerful, danceable and unique repertoire making the group a favorite among salsa dancers and music enthusiasts. The music continues at 4:45 p.m. with Louie Cruz Beltran, a charismatic entertainer, singer and master percussionist who has captivated audiences with his dynamic stage presence and wonderful vocals.
On Sunday, the nine-piece band La Verdad begins the festival at 11 a.m. headed by Grammy award winning singer songwriter Gabrielito Gonzalez, arranger-producer Matt Amper and Latin percussion artist Joey de Leon. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., it's orchestra director Angel Lebron Y Su Sabor Latino-- three generations of New York Latin musicians bringing classic salsa to the stage. Topping off Sunday is Janeen Puente and her orchestra from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. The band pays tribute to the female icons of salsa, from La Lupe to La India, but with Puente's own voice and style.
Salsa Dance Shows
Six community leaders will put on their dancing shoes for charity during the "2017 Dancing With Our Community Stars Dance Contest and Charity Fundraiser,"
Also check out the Community Stage with performer of all ages—from pre-school dance ensembles to local mariachi bands.
Great Oxnard Salsa Challenge Recipe Contest
Salsa lovers put their creations to the test by entering The Great Oxnard Salsa Challenge. The Challenge gets underway on Sunday morning, July 30. Judging begins at 11 a.m. followed by the announcement of the winners at 1 p.m. from the Main Stage. Winning salsas will be selected in several categories including best red, best green, best mild, best medium, best fruit and best hot! First place category winners receive a Festival "goodie bag." The Judge's Choice Winner for 'best of the best' will also be awarded with a $100 cash prize from the Oxnard Salsa Festival.
Festival Marketplace Food & Shopping
The vendor marketplace features unique wares including fashions, hand-crafted jewelry, potted succulents, Latin American imports, baked goods, gourmet sauces, garden art, home décor and boutique items. Over 100 merchants come from all parts of California participate in Plaza Park and surrounding streets. Two food courts feature authentic Mexican tacos, fish tacos, fresh shrimp cocktails, tortas, empanadas and other festival favorites.
Salsa Tasting Tent
From fresh & fruity, hot & smoky, sweet & spicy or extremely hot … it's all here to taste in the festival's big covered salsa tasting tent. The festival will showcase over 15 different exhibitors including local restaurants, gourmet salsa purveyors and specialty grocers. Tent admission is $5 per person, which includes freshly made Mission Foods' tortilla chips and 10 tasting tickets. Next door is the Salsa Cantina, with ice‐cold beer and wine margaritas for sale--a cooling match for even the hotest salsas.
Reserved Seating at the Main Stage
Open lawn seating is available for $5 (kids under 10 are free). No umbrellas are permitted. Another option is to purchase Club Salsa reserved table seating available on the west side of the stage with a table for six and an umbrella for shade.
Tickets can be puchased individually or by table. Information and reservations can be found online. http://www.oxnardsalsafestival.com/
The 24th Annual Oxnard Salsa Festival is presented by the Oxnard Downtowners, and sponsored by Bud Light, Gold Coast Broadcasting, Mission Foods, Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau, Premier America and other community partners.
For a listing of hotels and visitor attractions, visit www.visitoxnard.com or call the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau at 1-800-2-Oxnard.
Admission and parking are free. Main stage seating is just $5 (can be purchased in advance online). No coolers or pets are permitted on festival grounds.
For festival information, call 805-535-4060, email info@oxnardsalsafestival.com or visit www.oxnardsalsafestival.com and on Facebook.
Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
