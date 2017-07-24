International traveler and award-winning outdoors writer finds wisdom in his backyard goldfish pond

Morning Coffee at the Goldfish Pond: Seeing a World in the Garden

-- David Zurick, the 2006 winner of the National Outdoor Book Award, wrote his latest book about an event in his life that seems exceedingly uncomplicated:he builds a goldfish pond in his backyard and finds that he enjoys sitting near it in the morning with a cup of coffee. Simple, straightforward, and relaxing. Yet, there is more to a goldfish pond than meets the eye. There are lessons to be learned about how to live one's life with beauty, balance, and clarity.Zurick's compelling story travels the world, encompassing places of extraordinary beauty and rich cultural traditions, but the core of it is in Wolf Gap Holler, Kentucky, where he lives among hard-working and community-minded neighbors, cuts firewood to keep warm in the winter, and enjoys morning coffee by his goldfish pond . . . often with his neighbor George.Entertaining and informative, the book at first seems so simple that one barely notices its treatises on the sacred qualities of place, the contemplative virtues of nature, the dilemmas of sustainability, and the spiritual framework that undergirds life. Yet, this is what this book is about: a sacred and seamless landscape that extends from the highest mountain plateaus in Tibet to the deepest hollers of Kentucky.David Zurick began his journeys in 1975 while traveling on the Overland Trail from Europe to Asia. He completed his Ph.D. in Geography at the University of Hawaii and East-West Center, Honolulu, and has written extensively about Asia and the Pacific, with a special focus on the Himalaya region. He is the recipient of major science grants and a two-time winner of the Kentucky Arts Council Al Smith Visual Artist Fellowship. The subject of much of his writing and photography is the contemporary cultural landscape.At a time when many people see only the bad things in the world,offers a hopeful and balanced outlook on a beautiful world.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------"As the neighbor of a small pond myself, I found these meditations lovely in their simplicity. And—often the case with ponds—there's more depth there than you might think!"— Bill McKibben, author of"Seductively, this work unfolds a geography of the sacred that is both local and global, both meditation and contemplation. It offers readers diverse ways of living and being in the world."— bell hooks, author of"This book is a journey into the depths of life and our contemporary challenges. Rarely have I seen the local and global more elegantly juxtaposed. The result is nothing short of masterful."— Mary Evelyn Tucker, Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology and author of"David Zurick takes us on an epic pilgrimage across sacred landscapes around the world. The outer pilgrimage is rugged and raw, full of grit and beauty, and observes the truth of impermanence up close, like sitting near a cremation pyre. And the inner journey illuminates and connects us to the deeper aspects of what it means to be human—empathy, understanding, and connectedness.is a meditation on the inter-relationship of geography, movements of energy, and the human spirit. I highly recommend it."— Matteo Pistono, author ofand------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Scheduled for release October 2017ISBN: 978-1-947067-02-8 | $ 19.95 | softcover | 234 pagesISBN: 978-1-947067-03-5 | $ 3.99 | digitalAvailable at physical and online bookstores;retailers may obtain copies through Ingram Content Group;libraries may obtain copies through Baker & Taylor.