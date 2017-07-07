 
New York City Inventory and Moving Professional Achieves Certification

The National Inventory Certification Association congratulates member Pamela Muller for achieving the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist.
 
 
NEW YORK - July 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is pleased to announce that Pamela Muller, owner of NouvelleView, has recently earned the designation of Certified Inventory Specialist (CIS). Achieving this designation confirms her knowledge to provide quality residential and small business contents professional inventory services.

To earn this certification, Muller was required to successfully complete specified courses developed by NICA, agree to conduct business according to the asset industry Code of Ethics, and pass the final exam, which is a compilation of the content of those required courses. Additionally, she accumulated a required number of Continuing Education Units through various options.

There is an increasing awareness of the necessity and benefits of having a prepared photographic and written record of one's personal property. This knowledge and the ever-increasing busy lifestyles of homeowners and business owners alike create a growing demand for a professional inventory service provider.

Achieving certification is not required for the contents inventory professional. Choosing to invest in  continuing education shows Muller's desire to learn the industry and let her clients know that she has gone the extra mile to ensure she provides quality inventory services.

NouvelleView is a New York and Hamptons based personalized moving service, for local and international clients. In addition to inventorying the contents, they take care of all the details of your move from start to finish. Clients' valuables are always looked after with the specialized care of luxury, white glove, and fine arts moving. Moving is a perfect time to create a new home inventory, and NouvelleView have demonstrated the importance of this documentation by achieving the Certified Inventory Specialist designation.

For more information about NouvelleView, visit http://www.nouvelleview.com/

About National Inventory Certification Association

The National Inventory Certification Association™ (NICA) is nationally recognized as the official certification authority for the personal property/asset inventory industry. The certification and continuing education opportunities ensure that members have access to quality industry knowledge to help them achieve the success they seek for their home and business contents inventory companies. For more information visit www.NationalInventoryCertificationAssociation.com or call 717-827-6422.

