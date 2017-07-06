News By Tag
Montana Infrared Services, Inc. to Provide RoofScanIR services in Montana
Montana Infrared Services, Inc., a member of the United Infrared Network will provide RoofScanIR™ services to Montana and surrounding areas. Montana Infrared Services is an infrared service company based in Laurel, MT (www.montanainfrared.com)
Montana Infrared Services is an infrared service company which has been in business in the area since 2017 and is owned by Michael and Billie Lehman. "We provide professional infrared services for a wide variety of clients in Montana and the surrounding areas. Being part of a nationwide network provides our company with a huge resource of expertise in many different applications of infrared thermography, which we provide to our clients," states Mr. Lehman. "We use state-of-the-
Many flat roofs require replacement before the end of their design life because moisture intrusion allows the roof's substrate to become wet. A qualitative infrared roof moisture survey can identify and document moisture problems before the roof fails. This enables the owner's roofing professional to make informed decisions so that actions can be taken to correct the problem areas without the expense of replacing the entire roof. Since the life of the roof can be increased by as much as 300%, the savings for each roof can be tens of thousands of dollars to the roof owner.
To learn more about Montana Infrared's services, please visit (http://www.montanainfrared.com) or call (406 670-4593).
