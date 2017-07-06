 
Montana Infrared Services, Inc. to Provide RoofScanIR services in Montana

 
 
Trapped moisture under roof membrane
Trapped moisture under roof membrane
 
LAUREL, Mont. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Montana Infrared Services to Provide RoofScanIR™ Services in Your Area

Montana Infrared Services, Inc., a member of the United Infrared Network will provide RoofScanIR™ services to Montana and surrounding areas. Montana Infrared Services is an infrared service company based in Laurel, MT (www.montanainfrared.com). RoofScanIR™ is a network of infrared thermographers who provide on-roof infrared surveys of flat roofs of commercial, industrial, institutional and residential buildings. United Infrared (www.unitedinfrared.com) is the world's largest network of multi-disciplined infrared thermographers.

Montana Infrared Services is an infrared service company which has been in business in the area since 2017 and is owned by Michael and Billie Lehman. "We provide professional infrared services for a wide variety of clients in Montana and the surrounding areas. Being part of a nationwide network provides our company with a huge resource of expertise in many different applications of infrared thermography, which we provide to our clients," states Mr. Lehman. "We use state-of-the-art infrared equipment to produce photographic-quality reports showing subsurface roof moisture contamination in flat and low-sloped roofs.

Many flat roofs require replacement before the end of their design life because moisture intrusion allows the roof's substrate to become wet. A qualitative infrared roof moisture survey can identify and document moisture problems before the roof fails. This enables the owner's roofing professional to make informed decisions so that actions can be taken to correct the problem areas without the expense of replacing the entire roof. Since the life of the roof can be increased by as much as 300%, the savings for each roof can be tens of thousands of dollars to the roof owner.

"RoofScanIR™ methodologies, quality control and the reports are all standardized," states Greg Stockton, President of United Infrared, Inc. "This means a national company has one point of contact, one standard price structure, and will receive a high-quality survey and report…on any one of their building roofs, anywhere in the USA", he concludes. "We are glad to welcome Montana Infrared Services as our RoofScanIR™ partner and look forward to working together."

To learn more about Montana Infrared's services, please visit (http://www.montanainfrared.com) or call (406 670-4593).

Montana Infrared Services, Inc.
Michael Lehman
***@montanainfrared.com
Click to Share