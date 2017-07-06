News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rugby Wild releases new single "Scuffs"
The second single from upcoming full length project "Millennials"
Directed by Heidi Hartwig, the video features great aerial camera work and impressive looking stunt shots by DP Lucas McGowen and Zachariah Sky. Skateboarders Alik Staley and Bodgan perform edge of your seat stunts in New York City traffic. Additional production talent includes editor Jordan Galland and colorist Zac Surprenant whose work adds a moody atmosphere to the visual. The video was produced by Saul Luzeus and Lawrence Casseus.
"Being broke in LES made me write this" says Rugby Wild of his work on "Scuffs."
Music history is important to Rugby. His dad had an impressive collection of cassettes, giving Rugby an early introduction the art form, and molded him into who he is today. His ultimate goal with his music is always stay true to his sound, and to be able to look back on his career with satisfaction.
Rugby's next release, a full length project, is set for release later this year. "Scuffs" and Rugby's last single release,"Topanga"
About Rugby Wild
Rugby Wild is a hip hop artist from Newark, New Jersey. The name is an acronym for Regardless You Got to Be Yourself Whether I Live or Die and is a reflection of the way Rugby Wild has seen the world since childhood. Rugby Wild's first mixtape was released in 2012, followed by the release of his album "W.I.L.D" in 2016. Chase Meier from Goldensuns and Norwegian producer Thomas Strom collaborated on Rugby Wild's upcoming project, "Millennials"
Official Website: www.rugbywild.com
Contact
AMW Group
***@amworldgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse