LiceDoctors Lice Removal Shares Ten Facts of Lice You May Not Know
According to LiceDoctors, the incidence of head lice is on the rise. The company has treated over 300,000 clients and shares some lesser known facts in an attempt to make people aware of the risks of head lice and how to deal with this nuisance.
According to owner Karen Sokoloff, "At LiceDoctors, we receive thousands of phone calls a week from folks who have many different questions about head lice. There is a lot of conflicting information on the Internet which contributes to the confusion. As a result we have compiled a list of facts about head lice to help bring families up the learning curve."
1. Lice pesticide treatments are no longer effective in killing many strains of head lice. Head lice have mutated and become resistant to many common chemical lice shampoos. These lice are called "super lice" and are present in at least 47 states across the nation.
2. Lice, shampoos do not penetrates the shell of a nit (lice egg). The nits have a hard shell that protects the baby bug i(nymphs) nside. Nothing is known to get through the shell to kill the baby bug.
3. It is all about the head, not the house, when trying to put an end to a lice infestation. Lice only live off of the head for one day. They need the blood and temperature of the human head to survive There is no need to disinfect the house, do loads of laundry, and bag all of the toys. This is a common misconception that leads to wasted time and money.
4. Nits are translucent, not white. Many people assume that nits are white. If you see white things in your hair, you are looking at dandruff, product residue, or DEC plugs, which are sticky and come from clogged oil glands.
5. Nits have a little antenna protruding from the front. Nits are oval with a pointed front.
6. Nits can not be transmitted from person to person. The only way you can contract lice is when a louse crawls onto your head and then lays eggs.
7. Hairbrushes, helmets, and hats are usually not the culprits behind the spread of head lice. Head lice are almost always transferred from direct head-to-head contact.
8. Head lice are not affected by chlorine nor are they easily transmitted while swimming.
9. Head lice like clean hair over dirty hair. The myth that says that lice are associated with poor hygiene is false. The cleaner the hair, the easier it is for a louse to grab onto a strand of hair and climb up to the scalp to feed.
10. Lice infestations usually need some sort of follow-up treatment to ensure that microscopic nits that are too small to see on treatment day are not left to grow and hatch. A lice expert can leave you with a simple follow-up plan to do it yourself.
LiceDoctors makes house calls day or night, any day of the week. To make an appointment in Boston call 617-517-4197. LiceDoctors also makes house calls in Massachusetts in the Worcester area and Western Massachusetts and can be reached in the former at 774-317-7007 and in the latter location at 413-314-2024 or online at https://www.licedoctors.com/
