Jason E. Handin Becomes Inaugural President of the South Florida Alumni Chapter of Florida Blue Key

 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Jason E. Handin, an Attorney in Kelley Kronenberg's Fort Lauderdale Office, has been named the inaugural president of the South Florida Alumni Chapter of Florida Blue Key (FBK), the University of Florida's oldest and most distinguished leadership organization. FBK membership offers many opportunities for service to the University and the local community, and it also provides opportunities for personal and professional enhancement and advancement.

In his role as Chapter President, Mr. Handin recently hosted three inaugural networking events for the South Florida Alumni Chapter, including events in Fort Lauderdale, Miami and West Palm Beach. The local Chapter provides networking opportunities for South Florida alumni of the institution, providing a powerful force and unique opportunity for service to the University, the local community and to grow the alumni network.

"It's an honor to serve as the inaugural president of this Alumni Chapter of Florida Blue Key," said Mr. Handin. "A South Florida alumni organization for FBK was long overdue.  I'm looking forward to helping our alumni build a stronger network locally, and I encourage alumni of all ages to join us at our upcoming events."

FBK was founded in 1923 by student leaders at the University of Florida (UF) for the purpose of focusing on leadership and public service to the University and throughout Florida.  In addition to planning and producing Homecoming, Gator Growl, and the Speech and Debate Tournament, the Florida Blue Key conducts many community service and leadership projects. The FBK also hosts and organizes key events including Legal Professions Day, Health Professions Day, the Miss University of Florida Pageant, and Gator Day at the State Capitol, where members meet and network with state legislators and the governor.

FBK has alumni chapters established in the major metropolitan areas of Florida, as well as throughout the country, including chapters in Washington D.C. and New York City.

In his legal practice, Mr. Handin assists in handling matters related to First Party and Third Party Insurance Defense Litigation, as well as all aspects of Construction Litigation and Construction Defect Claims Litigation. In addition to Florida Blue Key, he is a member of the Broward County Bar Association, the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County, and serves as a University of Florida Levin College of Law Alumni Mentor and advisor to the Pre-Law Academy at Jeaga Middle School.

Kelley Kronenberg, a diverse, full-service business law firm, has always encouraged its attorneys' and staffs' individual community efforts. Additionally, the firm's Kelley Kronenberg Cares (KKC) program provides opportunities for the firm's attorneys and staff to personally commit to civic and charitable efforts.

###

About Kelley Kronenberg

Kelley Kronenberg is a diverse, full-service business law firm that provides litigation and other legal services to established corporations, insurance companies, entrepreneurs and individuals in Florida and other regions of the U.S. More than 120 attorneys strong, the firm offers 25 distinct practice areas throughout its network of ten offices in Florida and Illinois.  Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg was built on relationships and continues to grow and excel because of its strength, offering sound legal counsel and exceptional client service. Kelley Kronenberg is ranked in the Top 10 Largest Law Firms in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal, and has been recognized as a Top Law Firm in Florida by the South Florida Legal Guide and LexisNexis ® Martindale-Hubbell®.   More information on practice areas and office locations is available at www.kelleykronenberg.com.

