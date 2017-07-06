News By Tag
Leavitt Machinery Acquires Edmonton Training Company Crane Safety Ltd
For over 30 years, Crane Safety Ltd. has provided quality training programs for the mining, petrochemical, forestry, manufacturing, and railroad sectors across Canada, the United States, and South America. In addition to classroom learning and work-site training, Crane Safety Ltd. designed and produced instruction manuals for mobile, conventional, and overhead crane operation, further establishing their position as a respected operator training company.
Since 1985, Founder and President Bruce Larsen has prided himself on running a fully insured training facility where all instructors are certified journeyman status crane operators with a minimum of 30 years experience. This method of operation earned Crane Safety Ltd. a well-respected reputation, both nationally and internationally, and was what first caught Leavitt Machinery's attention.
Leavitt Machinery has been steadily growing their training division for over 15 years and trains over 30,000 operators per year, in various disciplines. After learning that Larsen was open to new opportunities, Leavitt Machinery approached Crane Safety Ltd. and began talks regarding a potential acquisition. Both parties recognized the value of their combined knowledge, resources, and course offerings, and when asked about the acquisition, Larsen says:
"We were very pleasantly surprised and excited at Crane Safety Ltd. when Leavitt Machinery approached us to partner with them.I had watched their organization from a distance and was amazed at how professional they were and how far they had progressed in the operator training field in such a short amount of time."
Leavitt Machinery's Senior Vice President, John Mutis, sees the incorporation of Crane Safety Ltd. as an "asset to our continued investment in safety training and certification. We want to distinguish ourselves from other training facilities and one of the ways we are accomplishing this is by cultivating an experienced team of trainers."
In the first weeks of July 2017, the Sherwood Park Crane Safety Ltd. training facility will be shut down and operations will be relocated to Leavitt Machinery's Edmonton training school. As for the employees of Crane Safety, Leavitt Machinery is pleased to retain the original staff and to welcome them into their team of trainers. Taking a position as Manager of Crane Training at Leavitt Machinery, Bruce Larson is excited about this new opportunity and what it means for him and his team: "we are very much looking forward to a successful future with Leavitt Machinery and I sincerely believe all of our customers will benefit from our shared values and commitment to safety."
Founded in 2001, Leavitt Machinery has earned a reputation throughout Western Canada and the Western United States as a leader in the materials handling industry and as a company dedicated to safety.
With COR certification in BC, Alberta, and Saskatchewan, Leavitt Machinery not only runs a trusted operator training department, but has implemented extensive health and safety standards internally. Furthermore, with over 26 locations, 2 training braches, and sister company Leavitt Cranes, Leavitt Machinery offers customers innovative material handling equipment, industry leading online and classroom training, and top-of-
With the acquisition of Crane Safety Ltd., Leavitt Training has strengthened their portfolio of crane training and orientation offerings with additional classroom and online learning options available for mobile hydraulic cranes, folding boom truck cranes, overhead cranes, rigging and railway industry specific cranes. For more information, please visit our website at www.leavittmachinery.com
Tori Thistlethwaite
***@leavitt.ca
