NFI Corp. (Nameplates for Industry) Introduces New Design Studio

-- NFI Corp. (Nameplates For Industry, www.nficorp.com), the New Bedford-based global leader in high performing printed graphic solutions, recently announced the addition of a new, in-house Design Studio. Steve Moniz, a longstanding employee of NFI Corp. who most recently served as the company's Art Director, heads the new Design Studio as Director.NFI Corp.'s Design Studio (www.nficorp.com/design-studio/)is comprised of an experienced group of in-house engineering-based designers. Working with their clients, the Design Studio can create custom industrial labels, nameplates, faceplates, membrane switches or other graphic solutions that meet specific requirements.The Design Studio works with clients early on in the product-development process and focuses on functionality and engineering considerations, ensuring met specifications and printing parameters and seamless integration with the manufactured product. The Design Studio then hands the process off to NFI Corp.'s in-house manufacturers, ensuring precision throughout the Design-to-Delivery system, which focuses on quality at every step in the process. Additionally, the Design Studio can create label designs that meet all applicable industry standards, including MIL-SPEC, UL®, CSA, CE and RU certification, and the U.S. Department of State's International Traffic in Arms regulations (ITAR), and also takes into consideration the product's environment and material choices for durability.NFI Corp.'s Design Studio works not only on new products but can also help update current products with tired, out-of-date designs."Given that precision and functionality are critical for our clients' custom industrial label, nameplate, faceplate or membrane switch, their graphic solutions must work within printing parameters, integrate with the manufactured product, and meet appropriate industry standards, all with a great-looking design," said Moniz."We are excited to offer this to our clients, and to help them understand that rather than thinking of labels or nameplates of an afterthought, with careful attention and consideration they can help to play a big role in the overall branding of a product, as well as its reception, based in part on appearance,"he added."The Design Studio is a wonderful resource for design and engineering for our clients," said Renaud Megard, president and CEO. "We look forward to demonstrating the innovative graphic solutions our Design Studio can offer."Nameplates For Industry, or NFI Corp., was started in 1975 in England, and eventually established a business base in New Bedford, Mass. (which separated from the England location by 1988). The business, which specializes in printing on plastic, started as a screen-printing manufacturer, and has since added digital printing and flexographic printing to its services as a producer of custom, high-performing graphic solutions.NFI Corp. serves the medical, industrial manufacturing, government/military, professional services, technology and communications, transportation and equipment, and distribution industries, and has clients throughout the United States and globally. NFI Corp. is located at 213 Theodore Rice Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02745. For more information about NFI Corp., please visit www.nficorp.com, or call 800-999-8900.