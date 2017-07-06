News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NFI Corp. (Nameplates for Industry) Introduces New Design Studio
NFI Corp.'s Design Studio (www.nficorp.com/
The Design Studio works with clients early on in the product-development process and focuses on functionality and engineering considerations, ensuring met specifications and printing parameters and seamless integration with the manufactured product. The Design Studio then hands the process off to NFI Corp.'s in-house manufacturers, ensuring precision throughout the Design-to-Delivery system, which focuses on quality at every step in the process. Additionally, the Design Studio can create label designs that meet all applicable industry standards, including MIL-SPEC, UL®, CSA, CE and RU certification, and the U.S. Department of State's International Traffic in Arms regulations (ITAR), and also takes into consideration the product's environment and material choices for durability.
NFI Corp.'s Design Studio works not only on new products but can also help update current products with tired, out-of-date designs.
"Given that precision and functionality are critical for our clients' custom industrial label, nameplate, faceplate or membrane switch, their graphic solutions must work within printing parameters, integrate with the manufactured product, and meet appropriate industry standards, all with a great-looking design," said Moniz.
"We are excited to offer this to our clients, and to help them understand that rather than thinking of labels or nameplates of an afterthought, with careful attention and consideration they can help to play a big role in the overall branding of a product, as well as its reception, based in part on appearance,"
"The Design Studio is a wonderful resource for design and engineering for our clients," said Renaud Megard, president and CEO. "We look forward to demonstrating the innovative graphic solutions our Design Studio can offer."
About NFI Corp. – Nameplates For Industry
Nameplates For Industry, or NFI Corp., was started in 1975 in England, and eventually established a business base in New Bedford, Mass. (which separated from the England location by 1988). The business, which specializes in printing on plastic, started as a screen-printing manufacturer, and has since added digital printing and flexographic printing to its services as a producer of custom, high-performing graphic solutions.
NFI Corp. serves the medical, industrial manufacturing, government/military, professional services, technology and communications, transportation and equipment, and distribution industries, and has clients throughout the United States and globally. NFI Corp. is located at 213 Theodore Rice Boulevard, New Bedford, MA 02745. For more information about NFI Corp., please visit www.nficorp.com, or call 800-999-8900.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse