 
News By Tag
* Trucker Huss
* Eric Schillinger
* Employee Benefits
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1211109876


Trucker Huss Attorney Eric Schillinger Among Contributors to Law360 - Will ACA Repeal Pass? H

 
 
Eric Schillinger
Eric Schillinger
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Trucker Huss
* Eric Schillinger
* Employee Benefits

Industry:
* Legal

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - July 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Law360 asked 11 experts in the area of healthcare reform about their thoughts on Affordable Healthcare Act (ACA) and its potential repeal. Trucker Huss attorney Eric Schillinger shared his opinion on the subject:

"Yes. Watered-down repeal legislation will eventually clear Congress and be signed into law by the president. To placate both the moderate and conservative factions of congressional Republicans, the legislation will cut the ACA's Medicaid funding and individual insurance protections but to a lesser degree than proposed in the current U.S. House of Representatives and Senate bills. As a result, the legislation will not follow through with all of the currently proposed tax cuts. Surviving tax cuts will include most of the proposed changes that impact employer-sponsored coverage: a delay of the 40 percent 'Cadillac' tax, elimination of the employer and individual mandate penalties, and increased contribution limits for health savings accounts. In contrast, the ACA's Medicare and net investment income taxes on high-income individuals will likely remain intact."

Read the full article on Law360 here: https://www.law360.com/articles/942619/will-aca-repeal-pa...

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward matters. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
End
Source:Trucker Huss, APC
Email:***@sarasource.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SaraSource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share