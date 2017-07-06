News By Tag
Summer Sees Surge in Lice Incidence According to LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service
LiceDoctors Lice Removal Service reports that peak lice season has kicked off in Buffalo. While the incidence rises in summer months, this season has presented with a high number of cases, according to LiceDoctors.
According to Sokoloff, LiceDoctors has seen a real jump in the number of calls from this region. "LiceDoctors is a familiar presence in upstate New York including Buffalo. We make house calls all over the region and parents love the convenience of us coming to them, at whatever time they need us. The company has been treating families for many years and has tackled and cured infestations in over 300,000 children and their families. LiceDoctors uses a protocol based on recommendations from our on-staff medical doctor. We are the only lice company anywhere in New York with an in-house medical doctor. The protocol swe use are all-natural;
According to Lisa L., the mother of two elementary school children in Buffalo, "I was thrilled to see my kids playing outside with the neighborhood kids--that is until I saw them all scratching their heads. Turns out several of them had head lice. Well the moms got together and tried to treat on our own. That was a big failure. Then we heard about LiceDoctors. They sent over 2 wonderful technicians who checked and treated all 25 of us. I can honestly say it was money well-spent because it worked! You can't beat the effectiveness, convenience or the price--much less expensive than salons!"
LiceDoctors makes house calls in many towns and cities near Buffalo including Alden, Amherst, Aurora, Billington Heights, Blasdell, Boston, Brant, Cambria, Cheektowaga, Clarence Center, Cleveland Hill, Colden, Collins, Concord, Crystal Beach, Depew, Doyle, Eden, Eggertsville, Ellwood Park, Elma Center, Evans, Ferry Village, Forks, Ft. Erie, Gardenville, Grand Island, Grover Cleveland, Terrace, Hamburg, Harris Hartland, Hill, Holland, Kenmore, Kenilworth, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lewiston, Lockport, Marilla, Newfane, Newstead, Niagara Falls, North Collins, North Tonawanda, Orchard Park, Olean, Pendleton, Port Colborne, Royalton, Sardinia, Sloan, Soldiers Place, Somerset, Tonawanda, Wales, West Seneca, Winchester, Wheatfield, Williamsville, Wilson and more.
To reach LiceDoctors in the Buffalo area, call 716-261-9560. LiceDoctors also makes house calls upstate NY in Rochester, Albany and Syracuse, as well as in the New York City area and its suburbs. Appointments are available day and night, 365 days a year and a lice expert answers the phone from 7 am until midnight every day. The Better Business Bureau gives LiceDoctors an "A" rating for its top-notch customer service and effective treatment. https://www.licedoctors.com/
