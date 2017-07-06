South Carolina Author Searches Out The One Truth

End

-- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release ofwritten by, Greenville, South Carolina author John Burton.With a Doctorate in Human Development Counseling, John has 35 years of counseling experience. He maintains Educare Counseling and conducts workshops. John's certifications include NLP master, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and more.is John's fourth book. John takes readers on a journey to connect with the Source and remember the One Truth. This journey identifies human-made illusions that distort our truth, and teaches unique exercises that assist you in dissolving the illusions. The goal of John's book is to assist readers in returning to their authentic selves.can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe '.'For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeartP.O. Box 701Johnson City, TN 37605423.926.9983www.jancarolpublishing.comwww.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc