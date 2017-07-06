News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
South Carolina Author Searches Out The One Truth
With a Doctorate in Human Development Counseling, John has 35 years of counseling experience. He maintains Educare Counseling and conducts workshops. John's certifications include NLP master, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and more.
The Sacred Sequence; Remembering the One Truth is John's fourth book. John takes readers on a journey to connect with the Source and remember the One Truth. This journey identifies human-made illusions that distort our truth, and teaches unique exercises that assist you in dissolving the illusions. The goal of John's book is to assist readers in returning to their authentic selves.
The Sacred Sequence; Remembering the One Truth can be purchased through, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'
For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart
P.O. Box 701
Johnson City, TN 37605
423.926.9983
www.jancarolpublishing.com
www.facebook.com/
Contact
Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
***@jancarolpublishing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse