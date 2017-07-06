News By Tag
FTT Launches the World's First Online Course for Fingerprint Identification and Classification
The only online course offering education in the field of fingerprint identification
Students will learn how to identify fingerprint patterns such as arches, loops, and whorls, in addition to the principles of classifying, searching, and comparing specific types of fingerprints. This training is vital for any individual who wishes to pursue a career in police criminal identification.
"We saw a need for online training for busy individuals who didn't have the time to attend traditional colleges and universities. These skills are needed within criminal justice agencies but the number of applicants with the prerequisite skills is lower than it should be," says Fingerprint Technician Training founder Mindi Goodman. "As a result of our new course offering we hope to assist those individuals who desire to make a career change, attain new skills or enhance their resume while working on the material at their own pace and in the comfort of their own home. There is no other online course available that covers the content we teach."
The course consists of over 2 hours of lecture video and demonstrations, 20 modules of information along with quizzes, hands-on practical exercises and a final exam. All material is delivered digitally. All textbooks and worksheets are also provided at no additional charge. Students who pass the final exam will be awarded a Certificate of Completion.
Course graduates can consider entry-level employment opportunities as a Fingerprint Technician with criminal justice agencies and law enforcement. Job salaries for these positions start at an average of $35,000 per year depending on state and city location.
With experience, salaries average approximately $45,000-$65,000 per year depending on state and city location. Experience is not required for fingerprint entry level positions as long as the job candidate has the appropriate education for the position.
The course material is equivalent to the 40 hour Basic FBI Fingerprint Classification Course.
Fingerprint Identification and Classification is the first, and only, online course offering training in the Henry Classification System. Although automated fingerprint identification is changing the methods of criminal record keeping, the Henry Classification System remains the backbone of law enforcement record identification.
For more information or to enroll in the course visit http://fingerprint.thinkific.com/
For more information regarding a career in the field of fingerprints visit http://www.fingerprinttechnician.org
Contact
Mindi Goodman
***@fingerprinttechnician.org
