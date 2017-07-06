News By Tag
* Amp
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AMP for Advanced SEOs: SMX Advanced insights
AMP's expanding ad coverage
Ranna Zhou, Google product manager for AMP, was the first to speak. She talked about AMP ads. This is an important topic because the monetization of AMP has been one of the big concerns about it from the very beginning. She shared some interesting data about AMP ads.
First up was some market data. There are already more than 2 billion AMP pages that have been implemented across more than 900 domains. More and more companies are coming on board, too. Some new partners include Yahoo Japan, Baidu, Sogou, Tencent Qzone (640 million active monthly users) and Weibo (313 million active monthly users). Zhou also shared one case study, for Ali Express, which reported a 10.5 percent increase in conversions and a 27 percent increase in conversion rate on their site. https://www.janbaskdigitaldesign.com/
She then went on to discuss AMP ads. Google's display ad network, DoubleClick, reports that 90 percent of the publishers using AMP ads are seeing higher CTR, and 70 percent of them experience higher eCPM with AMP ads over regular ads. Google AdSense has implemented AMP Auto Ads:
AMP has also began to implement support for video ads. You can read more about AMP support for video ads here.
Another key in AMP advertising is crypto-signing and validation. This allows the handshaking to take place to show that an ad response is a valid AMP ad by sending a cryptographic signature for the ad along with the response. In the process, the ad gets validated and signed before serving it. https://www.janbaskdigitaldesign.com/
AMP ads are far more lightweight and faster, and Zhou shared some data to back that up:
Contact
MAnchun
***@janbask.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse